Highlights Journalist Ben Jacobs says Ruben Amorim's style will go down very well at Liverpool and in the dressing room.

The Sporting Lisbon manager is known to be very frank and candid as a manager.

Amorim is still one of the leading candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

There are still plenty of candidates to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer, but it's fair to say Sporting's Ruben Amorim seems to be leading the way. The 39-year-old has been heavily linked with the job, with reports emerging today that talks are being held between Amorim's camp and Liverpool over a possible move.

The speculation has ranked up the spotlight on Amorim, who has developed a good reputation for the work he's doing in Lisbon. At Sporting, he has won the league once and the Portuguese equivalent of the League Cup twice. He has also won their equivalent of the Community Shield. He also won the League Cup while in charge of Braga, before moving to Sporting.

Amorim has won the Portuguese league's Manager of the Month award eight times, and has been crowned Manager of the Year once. He also won 11 team trophies as a player, which shows he has a winning DNA as his personality. But journalist Ben Jacobs has pointed out that he has other personal qualities which will stand him in good stead for Liverpool.

Amorim is Not a Done Deal Just Yet

Other names remain in the frame

Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi continues to be linked with Liverpool. The Italian, who has been best friends with Leicester manager Enzo Maresca for over 30 years, has been coy about his future when asked. He has refused to commit himself to Brighton for next season, despite being under contract until 2026. It's been reported that he has a release clause of £12m.

The players at Liverpool are said to want Klopp's current assistant Pep Lijnders to take over as their new manager. He has said he wants to be a manager in his own right, and has been linked with European giants Ajax in recent months.

While they all have their own qualities, it's been made clear that Amorim has all the personal traits needed to succeed at Liverpool. Journalist Ben Jacobs has also confirmed those claims, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about Amorim and Liverpool.

Amorim 'Very Frank and Candid' With Players

Amorim has the respect of his players at Sporting, much like Klopp does at Liverpool. That's because of his straight-talking, no-nonsense approach to management. The players trust him, and that relationship and trust spreads to the fanbase as well.

The connection between the manager and players at Liverpool is stronger and more widely cherished than at almost any other club in English football. So that will be a crucial element for Liverpool in deciding who their man is. In that department, it looks like Amorim leads the way.

Jacobs told GIVEMSPORT:

"He doesn't just massage egos in recruitment or within his dressing room. He's known to be very frank and candid and gets a lot of respect for that because players feel like what they hear from him is trustworthy. "So I think that's something that will go down very well at Liverpool and it's one of the reasons why if they select Amorim, he should be a good fit."