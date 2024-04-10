Highlights Journalist Angus Scott has revealed he was so impressed after meeting Liverpool manager targer Ruben Amorim in person.

The Sporting Lisbon manager has that "aura" that could fill Anfield, according to Scott.

Amorim has been described as being positive and having a really good mentality by people who know him well.

Liverpool would be getting a manager of "aura" if they appoint Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim according to journalist Angus Scott, who met the Portuguese coach in person last year.

The latest update is that while the Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is one of the leading contenders to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer, no agreement is close yet. The German will leave huge shoes to fill at Anfield once the season ends, and it will take a very special type of person to be able to pick up the reigns.

There are plenty of bosses that have been spoken about as potential successors, but it seems that Amorim is very much at the front of the list. Reports say no deal has been agreed with Liverpool, but he looks to be the leading candidate at this stage. That's after former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso ruled himself out by inking a new contract at Bayer Leverkusen.

Amorim Has the Aura to Replace Klopp

It's a big job, but Amorim has the personal traits to succeed

A large part of the connection Jurgen Klopp has with the Liverpool fans is his personality. The aura and charisma he has radiates around Anfield. Amorim is a man who can replicate that, or at least come close, according to broadcaster Angus Scott.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, Scott said: “It would be a huge loss for Sporting. I went over there last year when Arsenal were playing them, and I actually didn’t know much about Amorim at the time. I walked past him in the corridor, and thought, you’re the best dressed man in this stadium. It was Ruben Amorim.

"There was a way about him. You look at some managers, and they have an aura and a presence about them. The way that that Sporting crowd had bought into what he has brought to the club, and how he made them successful, and how he stands on the verge of winning another title, which Sporting have been crying out for many years. I just thought that he was that sort of person who could fill Anfield with aura, with personality, and fill those shoes that Jurgen Klopp had.”

Amorim has a Positive Mentality and Good Connection

Vitor Campelos, head coach of Portuguese club Gil Vicenete, recently gave more of an insight into Amorim's personal qualities. He told Sky Sports: "He has this positive mindset, a really good mentality. He has created a good connection between him and the players and also with the president. He is always straight with the players and even with the press he is a straight person."

Amorim also has a reputation in Spain for refusing to talk about referees in the media. That shows his careful and considered approach to his work and respect for referees publicly. But it's clear that he is just as passionate as Klopp about his work. The fact that he is straight with his players and media will go down well in Liverpool, too. A no-nonsense approach is what the fanbase need and deserve.