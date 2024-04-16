Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool talks with Ruben Amorim and his agents are ongoing.

The Sporting Lisbon manager is the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Romano says Liverpool still need to make their final decision on whether to appoint Amorim.

Conversations are still ongoing between the agents of Ruben Amorim and Liverpool, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT. Amorim, the Sporting manager, has been heavily linked with the job at Anfield and could be the man to fill the shoes of Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The two parties are still in talks, and it's far from a done deal yet. But it looks like the 39-year-old will be the man to take the reins at Liverpool. Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and current assistant Pep Lijnders are among the names to have been linked, but it seems to be Amorim's for the taking.

The most likely stumbling block, if there are to be any, would be agreeing a deal with Sporting. He is still under contract with the Portuguese club and they will be reluctant to let such a successful, well-liked manager leave too easily.

Amorim Still Leading the Way for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMSPORT on Tuesday afternoon that Amorim is "still the frontrunner" for the Liverpool job. The ball is now in Liverpool's court, he says, as we await a final decision from the Reds. It'll then come down to the talks with Sporting as to whether or not a deal can get done.

Romano said:

"He's still the frontrunner, he's still the favourite. At the moment, it's not yet a done deal, but it's still a conversation ongoing between Amorim's side, his agents and Liverpool. "Contacts are ongoing. We wait for Liverpool to make the final decision and then, in that case, to agree on terms with Sporting because he's under contract with Sporting."

It's said that the Liverpool squad would "welcome" the appointment of Amorim this summer, given his success as a manager and the personal traits that have been so widely discussed. But the players are also said to be keen on Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders coming in to manage the team. Lijnders has already confirmed that he will be leaving alongside Klopp because he wants to be a manager in his own right. He has already been linked with European giants Ajax, but would almost certainly be tempted by the top job at Liverpool.

Personality Praise from Palhinha

He played for Amorim in Portugal

Former Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha, who now plies his trade in the Premier League with Fulham believes Amorim would be a "great option" for Liverpool this summer. The duo worked together at the Portuguese club, and Palhinha has given a little insight into what Liverpool supporters could expect from Amorim.

Per Romano, Palhinha said: “If he signs for Liverpool, I have no doubt that people will like his personality. I believe he is a great option to replace Klopp”. “He's used to dealing with pressure”.

Amorim has also been praised by others for the personal qualities he has, something which will come across very well at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is leaving big shoes to fill and Amorim has the aura to do exactly that. He will be able to build a connection with his players and with the supporters, which is exactly what a huge club like Liverpool thrives on.