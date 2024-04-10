Highlights Ruben Amorim is the leading contender to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, according to journalist Neil Jones.

However, it would be premature to suggest Amorim is the Reds' No. 1 manager target.

Jones does expect the Sporting Lisbon manager to be FSG's man though.

Liverpool have been continuing their thorough recruitment process as they look to hire a new manager following Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure at the end of the season. Ruben Amorim has emerged as the leading contender after an impressive spell with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

The 37-year-old emphatically led Sporting to their first title in 19 years in his first season in charge, a similar feat achieved by Klopp who helped to end Liverpool’s Premier League hoodoo. Amorim is seen as the ideal coach to take over from the German at the end of the season.

However, football journalist Neil Jones has warned Liverpool fans not to get too carried away with the recent speculation linking Amorim to the soon-to-be vacant position. Although the Portuguese boss can be considered the leading contender for now, sources close to the club have reportedly stressed that no agreement has been made.

Amorim the ‘Main Name in the Frame’ to succeed Klopp

Amorim is the name hot on everyone’s lips when it comes to Liverpool and their transformational summer ahead. Under Klopp’s guidance, a sleeping giant in Liverpool has been awoken.

The club restored their status as English and European champions during his tenure and now must take extra care as they decide who will follow in Klopp’s footsteps.

In his column for Caughtoffside on Wednesday afternoon, Jones explained the latest around Amorim’s potential appointment.

He said: “Ruben Amorim is certainly the main name in the frame for Liverpool this summer, but I should stress that Anfield sources have been adamant that there has been no agreement reached with him, and that even the idea that he has been identified as the No.1 candidate is premature right now.

“What I think works in his favour is the fact that he has had success as an underdog, taking on Benfica and Porto in Portugal, and that he seems to encourage a style of play which mixes ambition with control. I think Klopp’s style is often misrepresented in this country - he is a lot more defensively-minded than many believe - and to be successful in the Premier League, your team needs to be good with and without the ball. Amorim’s Sporting seem to be both.

“In an imperfect market, I think he represents a good option; young, with medals in his back pocket, good communication skills and room to develop further as a coach.

If he is to be Liverpool’s man, and I suspect he will be, it will be interesting to see how he gets on.”

Marcus Edwards Could Follow Amorim to Anfield

The bright English star has impressed under Amorim at Sporting

Former Tottenham academy prospect Marcus Edwards joined Sporting in 2022 after short stints at Norwich, City, Excelsior and Vitoria following his Spurs exit. The sharp attacking midfielder has impressed during spells abroad and played a key role in Sporting’s Liga Portugals success last year.

In the past, the 25-year-old discussed his intentions of returning to England one day, and Amorim’s potential switch to Liverpool could be the perfect chance for Edwards to make the move back to his home country.

Should Amorim’s move come to fruition, Edwards has been tipped to follow his current boss to Anfield.