Liverpool potentially appointing Ruben Amorim continues to dominate headlines in the managerial merry-go-round this summer; but according to journalist Jason Burt it's a long way from completion despite other reports suggesting he is the overwhelming frontrunner.

Amorim has worked wonders at Sporting, guiding the side from the Portuguese capital to the Liga Portugal title for the first time in 19 years back in 2020/21, and he looks on track to do the same this year with his team one point ahead of local rivals Benfica with a game in hand to boot. His achievements have led to various links to other clubs from across the continent, though there hasn't been vast development surrounding his future just yet despite his success at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The Reds have taken a keen interest in him, according to reports, and that has been expedited since Xabi Alonso announced he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season following his success at the BayArena this campaign. But whilst Amorim may be near the top of their shortlist, Burt believes that he is merely in the frame as opposed to being their top candidate.

Jason Burt Says Ruben Amorim Deal Is A Long Way From Completion

The Portuguese manager is merely an option for many big clubs at present

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages Podcast, Burt suggested there was interest on Liverpool's behalf, though he Amorim isn't definitively top of the pile.

He said: “The story about De Zerbi is correct, he’s certainly fallen down the pecking order in terms of managers they’re looking at, at the moment. I don’t think Amorim has. I think he’s still near the top of their list.

“Talking to somebody today, he fits all of the criteria with what they’re looking for in their manager. Not just in terms of the style of football, but in the value he creates in the players he coaches. He’s done extremely well at bringing on players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has a 69.71 win percentage as Sporting Lisbon boss, with 145 wins from just 208 games

“Even now with Viktor Gyokeres being touted as one of the best strikers in Europe, and that’s partly down to his coaching. There are a lot of things Liverpool like about Ruben Amorim, it’s still a huge leap to go for him, and if they feel it’s too big a leap remains to be seen.

“I spoke to someone close to him today, he’s insistent there isn’t a leading candidate at the moment, but he’s not ruling out Amorim, he thinks Amorim is in the frame.”

How Ruben Amorim Could Fare In The Premier League

Many Portuguese bosses have plied their trade in the Premier League in the past

Amorim is a manager who has the world at his feet; though Burt is right in the sense that it could be too big a leap to initially join the Reds. Andre Villas-Boas made a similar move when he left Porto for Chelsea and spectacularly failed, before a topsy-turvy end to his Tottenham career saw him never return to English management once again.

However, Jose Mourinho is at the other end of the spectrum. Granted, he had won the Champions League with Porto just months before and went about securing two Premier League titles in his first two seasons as a manager; but Amorim hasn't quite had that success just yet. Whether he will follow in Mourinho's path remains to be seen, though with a squad as good as Liverpool's behind his belt, there is every chance should he be appointed in the hotseat.

