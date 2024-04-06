Highlights Liverpool are considering Sporting CP manager Amorim as Klopp's replacement.

Amorim would favour a Premier League move.

Talks between Liverpool and Amorim are progressing.

Liverpool are likely to have Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim on their final shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that there is no guarantee that he is the clear favourite to be appointed.

Finding a replacement for Klopp after the success he's brought to Anfield isn't going to be easy, so it's set to be a detailed and lengthy process as they look to ensure that they bring in the right man. The German manager notified the Reds with plenty of time remaining before the end of the season, so the decision-makers won't be in a rush to finalise an appointment.

It looked as though Xabi Alonso would be high on Liverpool's shortlist, but the Spanish manager has opted to remain with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. Amorim is another being eyed by the Merseyside outfit, and he's likely to make the final list.

Liverpool Hold Talks to Bring in Amorim

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has recently confirmed that Liverpool have held conversations with Amorim regarding the soon-to-be vacant position at Anfield. The young manager is in the frame to take over from Klopp, but there is no top target for the Reds as it stands as they continue to perform a thorough process.

Ruben Amorim - managerial career Team Time in charge Matches Points per match Casa Pia July 2018 - January 2019 4 2.25 SC Braga December 2019 - March 2020 13 2.38 Sporting CP March 2020 - present 204 2.24

In what might be considered a bit of a major blow for Sporting on Friday afternoon, Amorim refused to rule out the possibility of him heading through the exit door at the end of the campaign, confirming that he wouldn't be following in the footsteps of Alonso...

"I can not guarantee that I will stay at Sporting next season. I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did. We have time to discuss my future, we will do that at the right time. Now focus on winning titles and then we will see what happens."

As it stands, all signs appear to be pointing to Amorim being brought in as Liverpool manager at the end of the campaign, but it was a similar situation with Alonso before he decided to remain with Leverkusen. Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that talks between Liverpool and Amorim are progressing, but they will still want a plan in place in case a deal falls through.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting Lisbon have only dropped points in four of their 26 Primeira Liga games this season.

Ben Jacobs - Amorim Likely to be on Final Shortlist

Jacobs has confirmed that he believes Amorim will likely be on Liverpool's final shortlist, but there isn't necessarily a favourite for the job at the moment. The journalist adds that Amorim is keeping his options open, but he's seen as a very good fit for the Merseyside club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Amorim is keeping his options open, but he's certainly not averse to the Premier League, and he is seen as a very good fit as far as the data is concerned for Liverpool. So this is probably his time to make a move somewhere during the summer. He's been quite coy about his future. I think it's almost certain that he'll make the final Liverpool shortlist. But even though we hear he's the favourite, as opposed to one of the favourites, Liverpool sources continue to tell me that there isn't necessarily a singular, clear favourite, because that's not really how the Liverpool process works."

Amorim Would Prefer Premier League Move

Liverpool are likely to be one of multiple clubs who will be considering appointing Amorim at the end of the campaign after the impressive job he's done with Sporting since his arrival. The 39-year-old ended their 19-year wait for the league title earlier in his tenure, and he could soon make the next step in his managerial career.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Amorim would prefer a move to the Premier League and he is expected to leave Sporting in the summer. There could be multiple vacancies that would attract the interest of the Sporting boss, but Liverpool will be hoping they can win the race to secure his signature.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-04-24.