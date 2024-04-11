Highlights Ruben Amorim has spoken out about his future amid interest from Liverpool.

The 39-year-old isn't happy with being asked about whether he will be leaving Sporting.

Despite contrasting reports, Amorim has denied that there is an agreement with Liverpool.

Liverpool have Sporting manager Ruben Amorim as one of their potential candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, and he's now spoken out about his future, denying any agreement with the Merseyside club.

Klopp announced back in January that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the campaign, giving the Reds plenty of time to draw up a list of possible replacements.

Ruben Amorim Speaks Out on Liverpool Interest

Reports have claimed an agreement is in place

When asked about his future amid links to Liverpool, Amorim wasn't best pleased and has denied any interview or agreement with the Premier League outfit...

“I did not meet Liverpool for any interview and there’s no agreement, it’s not true. I’m Sporting manager, I want to win here and I didn’t meet any club. Nothing has been agreed. Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future."

Journalist Florian Plettenberg had claimed earlier this week that there was a verbal agreement between Liverpool and Amorim with both parties hoping to secure a deal as soon as possible. There's no doubt Amorim is likely to be a key candidate for the Merseyside outfit, but it appears that reports around an agreement are premature.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that their Liverpool sources have denied any agreement, but the 39-year-old is likely to be one of the favourites to take over from Klopp during the summer. The Reds will be looking to analyse a host of different candidates to ensure they make the right decision in the dugout.

The Athletic journalist James Pearce, who has strong connections in Liverpool, has also claimed that sources are denying any agreement and the Merseyside club are doing their due diligence on multiple different candidates.

Thomas Frank Admired by Liverpool

Although Amorim appears to be one of the favourites, there is no guarantee he will be appointed in the summer. The Merseyside outfit are likely to draw up an extensive shortlist of candidates and interview a handful, and a report from The Athletic have claimed that Brentford manager Thomas Frank is admired by certain decision-makers at Anfield.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, has backed up those claims, suggesting that Frank does have admirers inside the club, but it remains to be seen whether he will progress to the final stage. Jacobs also adds that Julian Nagelsmann scored very highly on Liverpool's data, but he won't be available until after Euro 2024 at the very least, which could be an issue.