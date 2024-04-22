Highlights Ruben Amorim to Liverpool now appears unlikely, with West Ham United pushing to secure his signature.

David Ornstein has confirmed that despite Amorim being under consideration, and he's now a leading target for the Hammers.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are likely to have a host of potential candidates lined up.

Liverpool were reportedly pushing to agree a deal to bring Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to the club to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now suggested that it's unlikely he will be arriving at Anfield.

Amorim to Liverpool Now Unlikely

David Ornstein confirms West Ham are keen

The Athletic reporter Ornstein has now confirmed that a move that would see Amorim join Liverpool is now considered unlikely, with West Ham United in talks to secure his signature. The respected journalist suggested that although Amorim has been under consideration by the Reds, there is little chance he will prove the preferred candidate to replace Klopp.

Reports elsewhere have even suggested that Amorim had a three-year deal on the table for him to move to Anfield, with the 39-year-old manager wanting to wait to make a decision on his future. The Portuguese coach has done an impressive job in his home country this season, so it's no surprise that more than one club are considering attempting to prise him away from Sporting.

It looks as though it's back to the drawing board for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, although the key duo are likely to have a host of targets in mind as they consider Klopp's replacement. The appointment of Amorim was always going to be a major risk for the Merseyside club due to his lack of experience in management and the fact that he's never plied his trade in the Premier League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano later added some more information on the Amorim situation, confirming that there was never an agreement between the Sporting coach and Liverpool. Romano adds that West Ham have now approached Amorim, but it's not a done deal at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has averaged 2.67 points per game in the Liga Portugal this season.

Liverpool must have alternatives lined up

Amorim isn't the only manager that Liverpool had their eye on to replace Klopp which now appears unlikely after it was confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso would be staying with the Bundesliga club despite interest from his former club.

According to MailOnline, Niko Kovac has now emerged as a surprise candidate to enter the hot seat at Anfield in the summer. The report claims that his representatives have travelled to London to speak to Premier League clubs. The Reds are likely to face competition to secure his signature, despite his disappointing start to 2024 with Wolfsburg which saw him get the sack.

It's set to be an interesting few months for the Merseyside outfit as they look to hire the right man to steer the club in the right direction. Taking over from Klopp certainly won't be easy, considering the success he has brought to Anfield during his time at the club.

