Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly been "offered a three-year deal" to become the next Liverpool manager. The 39-year-old has been heavily linked with the job, which would see him replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

They are huge shoes to fill, but it seems Liverpool have now chosen their man and offered him the opportunity to manage the club. It comes after managers like Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Bologna's Thiago Motta were linked with the job. Amorim know has a deal on the table, which TEAMtalk report has been offered to him by the Reds' CEO of football, Michael Edwards. They say a three-year deal is in Amorim's inbox, but it may be a case that he waits until the end of the season to sign it. That's because Sporting are currently guining for the Liga Portugal title.

Amorim is Not Jumping the Gun

He shut down questions in a very firm fashion

While talks may have progressed and an offer may be on the table, Amorim has been firm in shutting down questions from the media about his future. He ended the questions quite abruptly, with the no-nonsense stance of his that has already been spoken about in reports linking him to Liverpool.

Addressing his future last week, Amorim said: "To end everything that has been reported, this is the last time I will talk about my future. There was no interview or agreement with Liverpool. The only thing we all want is to be crowned champions and nothing will change.

"I’ll say it again, I’m Sporting’s coach. There was no interview with any club or agreement with any club. I am focused, as always, on defending my club. And as I have nothing else to say, there won’t be any interviews or agreements with Sporting’s coach - that’s it, that matter is resolved. Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future."

When asked about wanting to win the Portuguese league and remaining at Sporting, he replied: “Both! Even my son asked me for both things. But the important thing is to be champion, that's what the fans want and that's what we fight for.”

Nemanja Matic is a Big Amorim Fan

Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic wants Amorim to move to a "great" club, and would like to see the 39-year-old - described as being an "amazing coach" by Estoril manager Vasco Seabra - in the Premier League. Matic and Amorim played together at Braga in the Portuguese league, so Matic knows what the Liverpool candidate is like as a person and as a football-minded professional.

"I see Ruben Amorim at a great club," Matic told O Jogo recently. "I don’t know if it will be Liverpool, but if it happens I’m sure he’ll be a great replacement for Klopp.

"Ruben understands football and has the personality and character to be a great coach. He already is at the moment. I’d like to see him in the Premier League, let’s see what happens from now on."