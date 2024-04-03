Highlights Liverpool target Ruben Amorim's release clause for non-Portuguese clubs is less than the €30 million for Portuguese clubs.

Liverpool have already had contact to find out Amorim's release clause.

The lower release clause could be 'very positive' for Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool fans have been offered hope in their pursuit of a new manager following the news that Xabi Alonso will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen - with Ruben Amorim's release clause from Sporting Lisbon being less than first thought, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the Reds at the end of the season sent shockwaves throughtout world football in February, with the German set to end his tenure at Anfield after almost nine years at the helm, in a spell which has seen the club win every major trophy possible - the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League a season later, alongside the FA Cup and multiple Carabao Cup trophies.

In an era where their success was only matched by Manchester City, whoever steps into the dugout next has huge boots to fill amid the German's departure. Instant success will undoubtedly be demanded with the club currently top of the Premier League and having already won the Carabao Cup with an extra-time win over Chelsea just a few weeks after his impending exit was announced. And with Amorim now appearing to be top of the shortlist, there has been a positive update by Romano that should excite the Anfield faithful.

Ruben Amorim's Complex Release Clause Explained

Liverpool have learned how much it will be

Romano detailed on the Here We Go podcast that the release clause for other Portuguese clubs wishing to take Amorim - likely Benfica or Porto - would be €30million; though it will be considerably less for teams outside of the nation.

He said: “In terms of decision, they are still discussing about the shortlist. But the main name on that list remains Ruben Amorim from Sporting. He’s really appreciated around Europe, many clubs like him and other clubs in the Premier League have shown their appreciation for Amorim.

“Liverpool are really interested. They have already had some contacts being formed on the clause situation. The release clause of Amorim with Sporting is €30million (£25.8m) for other Portuguese clubs, but for clubs from abroad, it is less than this. It’s less than the €20million (£17.2m) reported in recent hours; this is what I am hearing.

“From what I am hearing, it will not take €30million to sign Ruben Amorim. It will be less than this and this could be very positive news for Liverpool."

Ruben Amorim's Chances Of Becoming Liverpool Manager

Amorim has quickly become first choice after Alonso rejection

Alonso was widely regarded as Liverpool's first-choice manager given his proficiency with Bayer Leverkusen this season. Going unbeaten in all competitions is no easy feat, and with that in mind alongside the fact that he was a stalwart for Liverpool in a five-year stint under Rafa Benitez, he seemed the obvious choice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting Lisbon have only dropped points in four of their 26 Primeira Liga games this season

But his public intentions to stay at Leverkusen threw a spanner in the works, and as a result, Liverpool have had to focus their intentions elsewhere. Amorim is a man admired by clubs across the continent as Romano states, and it may be a case of who is the quickest to make a move for his services - something Sporting won't be overly happy with given that they are in a title race for just their second top-flight trophy in 22 years.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest, whilst Bayern Munich will also be looking for a new manager with Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the campaign - and that may force Liverpool into an early decision.

