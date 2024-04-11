Highlights Liverpool are not rushing into a managerial decision after Jurgen Klopp's departure and are considering various candidates.

Reports of personal terms being agreed with Ruben Amorim are inaccurate, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Amorim, despite being a strong contender, has not been offered the job yet.

Liverpool are considering the appointment of Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation, suggesting the reports claiming personal terms have been agreed are inaccurate.

The Merseyside club won't want to rush into a major decision after Klopp gave them plenty of time to speak to multiple different candidates and draw up a shortlist of new managers. The Reds are going to go through one of the biggest changes they've had in recent years, with the German manager joining the club back in 2015.

Amorim appears to be one of the names on the shortlist, but he certainly won't be the only one.

Amorim Hasn't Agreed Terms With Liverpool

Journalist Florian Plettenberg recently claimed that Liverpool had agreed personal terms in principle with Amorim, with the 39-year-old keen on making the move to Anfield in the summer. The Reds are reportedly pushing to appoint Amorim in time for the 2024/2025 campaign, with negotiations ongoing with Sporting.

In contrast, The Athletic reporter James Pearce later suggested that although Amorim was a strong contender, his sources are adamant that he is yet to be offered the job by Liverpool with no terms agreed. The Merseyside outfit are doing their due diligence on multiple candidates, with no agreement yet on who will be entering the hot seat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has lost just two league games with Sporting this season as they aim to win their second league title in 22 years.

Related Liverpool Target Ruben Amorim 'Could Fill Anfield With Aura' Journalist Angus Scott was blown away after meeting Liverpool manager target Ruben Amorim in person last year.

Dharmesh Sheth - Sources Deny Liverpool Agreement

Sheth has suggested that Sky's sources on Merseyside have claimed that reports stating that personal terms have been agreed with Amorim are 'wholly inaccurate'. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he expects Amorim to be one of the favourites for the job, with the Reds doing their due diligence. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning, Sheth said...

"Our colleagues at Sky in Germany were reporting that personal terms had been agreed in principle between Liverpool and Ruben Amorim about him becoming Jurgen Klopp's successor. But then our sources in Merseyside are saying 'look that's wholly inaccurate'. They're going through a due process, which they obviously would. But it is clear that Ruben Amorim is going to be one of the favourites, if not the favourite, for the Liverpool job following Xabi Alonso's decision to stay on at Bayer Leverkusen."

Surprise Liverpool Appointment Possible

Liverpool haven't been afraid to spring up a surprise or two in their time when it comes to transfers over the last few years. The Merseyside club like to keep things under wraps in order to avoid other clubs entering the race, and there's a chance they do the same with their new manager.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that although Amorim is likely to be one of the favourites for the Anfield role and could easily get the job, we shouldn't rule out a surprise appointment. Whoever that may be, remains to be seen.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-04-24.