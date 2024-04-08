Highlights Liverpool close to securing Ruben Amorim as Klopp's replacement

Negotiations are positive and Liverpool have offered a three-year contract.

Liverpool have offered a three-year contract to Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim with financial terms almost agreed, according to journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

The Reds are in the hunt for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who announced earlier this year that he would be heading through the exit door at the end of the campaign. The Merseyside outfit have plenty of time to identify candidates and analyse who would be the right fit to enter the hot seat at Anfield, and it's set to be a major decision for the future of the club.

Liverpool Offer Ruben Amorim Three-Year Contract

Financial terms are almost agreed

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Liverpool have almost agreed financial terms with Sporting boss Amorim and have offered him a three-year deal to make the move to the Premier League. Negotiations remain positive and there is hope that the 39-year-old will become Liverpool's manager ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

The young coach, who has been described as 'outstanding' by reporter Tom Kundert, was bound to start attracting interest from the Premier League after an impressive stint with Sporting. The Portuguese outfit are flying high at the top of the table this season, and Amorim recently ended their lengthy wait for a top-flight trophy.

Ruben Amorim - managerial career Team Time in charge Matches Points per match Casa Pia July 2018 - January 2019 4 2.25 SC Braga December 2019 - March 2020 13 2.38 Sporting CP March 2020 - present 205 2.24 Correct as of 08/04/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amorim would almost certainly make Liverpool's final shortlist, and if reports are to be believed, it appears the Reds are pushing ahead and making a play to appoint the Lisbon-born coach. Speaking on his future, Amorim has refused to rule out a departure at the end of the season...

"I can not guarantee that I will stay at Sporting next season. I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did. We have time to discuss my future, we will do that at the right time. Now focus on winning titles and then we will see what happens."

All the signs appear to be pointing towards Amorim heading through the exit door, with Liverpool looking like his next destination. The Reds are likely to continue scouring the market for potential alternatives, as they won't want to be left hung out to dry if he decides to head in another direction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting Lisbon have only dropped points in four of their 27 Primeira Liga games this season.

Amorim has a Reasonable Release Clause

Liverpool could negotiate with Sporting

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Amorim has a release clause of around £8.6m. It's a reasonable price for the Reds to pay if they are confident that the Sporting boss is going to be the right man to steer the club in the right direction.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit might want to negotiate with the Portuguese club regarding the release clause, but it certainly won't be easy. Sporting will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of the 39-year-old, so are likely to demand that they receive every penny possible if he was to depart.

