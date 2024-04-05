Highlights David Ornstein says Ruben Amorim preference is to move to the Premier League if he leaves Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim has emerged as a top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp after Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Portuguese manager has been backed to be a good fit if he does become Liverpool's next manager.

Ruben Amorim's future continues to be a hot topic throughout footballing circles, with the Portuguese manager being linked with clubs across Europe - but we could see him in the Premier League in the near future, with David Ornstein suggesting that the English top-flight is his 'preference'.

Amorim's exploits with Sporting Lisbon over the past four seasons have been nothing short of sensational. Ending their 19-year wait for a top-flight trophy, Amorim took the spoils in his first campaign at the age of just 36; and whilst Porto and Benfica have won the accolade once each since, the tide seems to be turning back to Sporting as they currently sit one point ahead of Benfica in the title race with a game in hand.

That hasn't come without a cost though. Amorim's talents on both the domestic and the continental scene have seen him become a coveted name to make the step up for one of Europe's top jobs, with Liverpool especially being one of the names mentioned at being interested in his services. And that may swing his decision, with Ornstein predicting that the Premier League is his preferred choice.

Ruben Amorim Manager Decision Latest as Summer Decision Looms

Ruben Amorim has been linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon

Speaking on The Athletic's Q+A on Thursday afternoon, Ornstein revealed that Amorim is 'definitely' expected to leave Sporting in the summer - and that with the Premier League as his favoured destination, he may well be waiting for Liverpool amongst others in England to swoop him up.

Ornstein said: "Clearly Amorim is a wanted man and I definitely expect him to leave Sporting this summer.

"I hear the Premier League is his preference and we don't know for sure yet but there could well be multiple vacancies, so even if Liverpool do decide to go for him he will also need to decide if they are where he wants to go."

With Chelsea having previously registered an interest in Amorim's services, there is a clear likeness to his talents across the Premier League, and with Mauricio Pochettino somewhat failing to impress in his time in west London, there could well be the possibility of that door opening once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has won eight trophies in his nine-year spell at Liverpool - double the amount Ruben Amorim has won in his stint so far at Sporting.

Liverpool seems the best bet for now, however, and with Jurgen Klopp departing in the summer alongside Xabi Alonso announcing his intentions to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, there appears to be no better time for Amorim to put his name into the hat and become the lead runner for the soon-to-be vacancy on Merseyside.

Why Ruben Amorim Could Be a Perfect Fit For Liverpool

The Sporting manager may display no hiccups if he makes the switch to Anfield

Amorim's 3-4-3, wide style of play could suit the Reds massively. Most of their talent comes from out wide, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Luiz Diaz all being of paramount importance to Klopp's current style of play.

The additions of some centre-back targets in the summer, should Amorim join, would likely give him the platform to try and replicate the success he has found at Sporting. Upheaving two major competitive rivals in the Primeira Liga was no mean feat, and with Manchester City and Arsenal providing two equally major tests for the Reds over the past couple of seasons, Amorim's arrival could be one that sparks change for the better at Anfield.

Related Paulo Barreira Could Join Ruben Amorim at Liverpool Liverpool could look to appoint Sporting CP injury prevention and conditioning expert Paulo Barreira if Ruben Amorim is hired at Anfield.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-04-24.