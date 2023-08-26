Liverpool want to be “informed” even in the last 48 hours of the transfer window of their chances of signing Ryan Gravenberch as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with a potential stumbling block on a deal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to bolster his midfield options in his Reds squad before next Friday’s transfer window deadline.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

According to The Athletic, Gravenberch faces an uncertain future at Bayern Munich, heading into the transfer window’s final days. The Netherlands U21 international is open to a move away from the Allianz Arena after making a limited impact during his first season in Germany. And the same report claims that teammates have praised Gravenberch’s showings in training, and officials believe he should be given more game time. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel could sanction an exit for the talent once dubbed "dominant like Pogba" by his former youth coach at Ajax, Brian Tevreden.

The news comes as a boost for Liverpool, who are prepared to battle Manchester United for his signature, according to The Mirror. Both clubs have tabled contract offers for Gravenberch, with Bayern valuing the 21-year-old at £22m. However, the same publication claims that a more likely compromise would be for the Dutchman to be sent out on loan for the season, as they don’t want to lose the midfield talent permanently. But with Tuchel’s reluctance to start Gravenberch in more games, a switch to the Premier League could become inevitable in the final week of the window.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder is interested in a move to England, having been receptive to the possibility when first mooted in January. But the transfer guru also claims that Bayern don’t intend to “give the green light” on a Gravenberch departure before next Friday, hinting that a deal could be challenging.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Gravenberch also knows that, at the moment from Bayern, they have no intention to give the green light. So, Bayern, especially people on the board, want to trust the player. They believe that Gravenberch is an important talent, so they hope this could be a key season at Bayern in the Bundesliga and, of course, in the Champions League. So, that's why they want to keep the player.

“The feeling is that Liverpool and Man Utd want to be informed until the end, even if it will be in the last 48 hours of the transfer window. Both clubs want to be informed.”

What next for Liverpool this summer?

Gravenberch isn’t the only name on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist heading into the window’s final week. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, who has piqued the interest of Premier League holders Manchester City.

The same journalist has also suggested to GMS that the Reds could pounce suddenly in the market and hasn’t ruled out any further additions on Merseyside. And reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool’s interest in Man City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be a transfer to “keep an eye on” in the window’s final days.