Key Takeaways Liverpool secured a 3-0 victory against Bournemouth, thanks to a brace from Luis Diaz and a Darwin Nunez strike.

Ryan Gravenberch continued his impressive performances so far in 2024/25 with another assured display.

Slot's decision to trust the midfielder after missing out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer is paying dividends, with questions over whether Liverpool really need another midfielder now.

Liverpool bounced back in the Premier League following a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest last week, cruising to a 3-0 victory against Bournemouth at Anfield. Luis Diaz notched a brace for the Reds, while a stunning strike from Darwin Nunez put any hopes of a comeback out of sight.

The hosts utterly dominated the Cherries on the day, looking assured and ensuring they took maximum points to go top of the division. Arne Slot has picked up exactly where Jurgen Klopp left off, with his new side needing little time to adapt to the Dutchman's style of play.

There were some who were concerned about Liverpool's chances at silverware under Slot, though, something which only became more of a worry because of their lack of transfer business in the summer. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi was targeted by the Reds as they sought to revamp their engine room, but after he snubbed a transfer to the club, there were doubts as to who might play alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Related 30 Best Football Teams in the World [Ranked] Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all feature as the 30 best teams in world football are ranked by data analysts.

But those fears have quickly alleviated, mainly thanks to the performances of Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman was mainly used as a rotational player under Klopp, but has been trusted to start games more frequently under Slot. And his performance against Bournemouth showed exactly why.

Gravenberch's Performance Against Bournemouth

Dutchman proved exactly why he's starting

Trusted to operate at the base of midfield so far under Slot, either alongside Mac Allister or as a lone number six, Gravenberch was instrumental once again to Liverpool's game plan. Everything seemed to flow through him, as evidenced by his 95 touches, a statistic bettered only by centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Since the start of the term, the Dutchman has mainly acted as an enforcer, someone who can break up play and provide a more physical presence in the heart of the pitch both in and out of possession. And while he was up to his usual tricks once again, he was equally good at starting attacks, playing three long balls forward to help get his team further up the pitch.

Ryan Gravenberch Statistics vs Bournemouth Minutes played 90 Touches 95 Passing accuracy 88% Long passes (accurate) 3 (2) Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Ground duels (won) 8 (5) Aerial duels (won) 3 (2) Clearances 2 Blocked shots 1 Tackles 2

He was also incredibly tidy with his short passing, breaking lines and also retaining possession very well, looking assured whenever he was on the ball. Bournemouth simply couldn't live with the £150k-per-week midfielder, who was hailed by fans during and after the game. His highlights from the tie certainly make for impressive viewing, with the midfielder calmness personified against the Cherries.

Gravenberch's Now Putting in Consistent Displays

Slot's decision to play him has been vindicated

It is not as if this showing from the Liverpool man was a one off either, as Gravenberch has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers since the 2024/25 term got underway. Prior to the game against Bournemouth, the 22-year-old was hailed for a superb display against AC Milan in the Champions League, a mighty achievement considering it was his first time representing the club in the competition.

Aside from Liverpool's loss to Nottingham Forest, Gravenberch has enjoyed excellent games against Manchester United, Brentford and Ipswich Town too, and he is unquestionably one of the first names on the teamsheet under Slot. Even prior to the game, the Reds' manager was quick to praise the former Ajax prodigy, saying that he was finally playing with confidence:

"Now you see can a Ryan who is full of confidence. That comes normally with good performances and trusting your team-mates and knowing that you can do what you have to at that level."

Slot needs to take a lot of credit for Gravenberch's improvement so far, not only for instilling him with confidence, but also because in his mind it was Zubimendi or nobody else. Not signing another player has allowed the Dutch international to flourish and now, doubts have shifted among supporters from whether he's the right man for the job to whether another six is really needed after all.

It's been estimated that signing Zubimendi in the future could cost the Reds in excess of £100m, so the club's hierarchy might opt to bolster an area of the pitch which has been marked as a higher priority. If Gravenberch can continue building on his excellent performances so far this term, then he might just make that decision even easier for Liverpool.