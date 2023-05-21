Liverpool “like” Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch ahead of a potential swoop for the midfielder at Anfield this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to re-shape his options in the centre of the park in his Reds squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

According to sources in Italy, Liverpool have made a £43m proposal to Bayern for the signature of Gravenberch this summer.

The report also claims that Newcastle United are interested in a move for the 21-year-old, whilst Football Insider reports that Manchester United have entered the race to secure the Dutchman’s services.

Liverpool have recently confirmed that the trio of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave Anfield at the end of the season, meaning midfield reinforcements will be a priority for Klopp this window.

Last month, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit had watched Gravenberch for “long enough” as they look to enter transfer negotiations with the German giants.

But Romano has suggested that the former Ajax man is an “important player” for Bayern, despite spending most of the campaign on the bench.

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

When asked about Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They like Ryan Gravenberch, but he is a really important player for Bayern.

"It sounds strange because he was on the bench multiple times this season, and the player wasn’t happy with the situation.

"But there will be a meeting at the end of the season between Gravenberch, his agents, and Bayern, including Thomas Tuchel, to discuss the future and, from what I understand, Bayern have the intention to continue with Gravenberch next season."

Would Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

It’s hard to assess whether Gravenberch would be a good signing for Liverpool, with the midfielder playing under 20% of available Bundesliga minutes this season.

However, the 11-cap Netherlands international did make 42 appearances for Ajax last term, hitting the back of the net three times and providing six assists from midfield.

Having signed the Dutch talent for a fee which could rise to £20m, Bayern could be tempted to offload the 6 foot 3 star for the touted £43m this summer to make a quick profit on a player who has rarely featured under Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel.

And given Gravenberch’s lack of playing time, Liverpool could seek to get this deal over the line quickly to secure their first of what they hope will be several midfield additions this summer.