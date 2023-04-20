Liverpool have watched Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for “long enough” as they look to bolster their midfield at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is planning a revamp of options in the middle of the park for his Reds squad.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

As per The Times, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Gravenberch, with the club looking at midfield alternatives to Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham this summer.

The same publication suggests that the 20-year-old could cost just £25m, having only signed for the Bundesliga outfit for a fee of £21m last summer.

According to Sky Sports, Gravenberch is enthusiastic about a switch to Liverpool from Bayern this summer after the Merseyside outfit made a pitch to the player’s camp.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the youngster’s potential move to Klopp’s side is “one to watch out for” ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

And the journalist says the player will talk with Bayern about his situation ahead of a potential move away from the Allianz Arena in 2023.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

When asked if Gravenberch could emerge as a serious transfer option for Liverpool, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There will be talks over his situation at Bayern in the summer.

“I do expect him to be available the way things are going.

“There aren't many players like him that will be available in the market.

“Liverpool have watched him long enough to know how he would work in their system, so that could become quite interesting.”

Would Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Liverpool having four midfielders out of contract in the summer, adding to their options in the centre of the park has become something of a necessity come the transfer window.

The 11-cap Netherlands international has struggled to make an impact at Bayern, having played in just 13% of available Bundesliga minutes this term across 18 appearances.

However, the 6 foot 3 star does compare favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 5% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for shot-creating actions (4.34) and top 7% for progressive passes received per 90 minutes (4.78) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Gravenberch may feel he needs to move on from Bayern to kickstart his career and unleash his undoubted potential.

And Liverpool could be the ideal place to showcase his talent, with the youngster likely to get opportunities to impress under Klopp at Anfield.