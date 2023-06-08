Liverpool moving for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is "worth a punt", Ste Hoare from The Redmen TV has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old midfielder, tipped to become 'one of the world's best' by Julian Nagelsmann, only made just three Bundesliga starts for the German champions this season and has been linked with a departure from the Allianz Arena this summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

The Daily Express are reporting that a move to Anfield for Gravenberch is 'on the horizon', although they admit any deal would have to be given the OK by Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who may well yet decide to keep the player despite a disappointing first season in Bavaria.

The Liverpool Echo, meanwhile, are suggesting that Gravenberch's departure from the club is 'almost inevitable', with the Ajax academy graduate's future in doubt following the sacking of Hasan Salihamidzic.

Salihamidzic was the sporting director who brought Gravenberch to the club for £16 million, potentially rising to £20 million, last June, but has left Bayern along with another former legend, Oliver Kahn, following the team's underwhelming season.

According to The Metro, Bayern are 'close' to completing a shock move for West Ham captain Declan Rice, who could potentially disrupt their long-term midfield pairing of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Such a move would obviously leave Gravenberch even further from any starting spot.

What has Hoare said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "Gravenberch is worth a punt, the talent is obviously there. He came through at Ajax where he was brilliant but there's a reason he hasn't played many games for Bayern Munich and they've got a lot of good midfielders.

"If you look at what Bayern Munich are trying to do, they're trying to buy more. So they mustn't be happy with what they've got, it's the reason why Declan Rice might be going to Bayern Munich, for example."

What has gone wrong for Gravenberch?

The Netherlands international was widely regarded as one of the best young players in Europe when he left Ajax to join Bayern Munich but has failed to make an impression under both Julian Nagelsmann and now Tuchel - two coaches who do not shy away from giving opportunities to young players. It may just be too much of a step-up too soon, or simply not the right environment.

The jump in quality from the Eredivisie to the Bundesliga is a significant one, particularly when joining a team like Bayern where the expectation is to win the league every season. Beyond that, without a decent run of starts, it is almost impossible for any player to adapt to a new team.