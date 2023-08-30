Liverpool are “enquiring” about the possibility of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to bolster his Reds squad before the transfer window’s deadline on Friday.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

After the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson earlier in the summer, Liverpool find themselves light on options in the middle of the park. The Reds missed out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea but secured the signature of VfB Stuttgart and Japan enforcer Wataru Endo for £16.2m earlier this month. However, the club are still looking for more additions in midfield, with just two full days of the transfer window remaining.

According to the MailOnline, Gravenberch, who has likened his movement to that of a "snake", hopes to move to Liverpool or Manchester United this summer as the 21-year-old yearns for first-team action. The Netherlands U21 international has been used sparingly over the past year at Bayern and would be open to a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Earlier this month, The Mirror claimed that Bayern valued the talent at £22m but would prefer the midfielder to leave on loan rather than permanently. And having tracked Gravenberch for the majority of the transfer window. But now, The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed Liverpool are in negotiations for the permanent signing of the star. There are no guarantees, but the clubs are discussing a proposal, with an offer to follow if the finances are right.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

Romano has revealed that Gravenberch’s signing at Liverpool is “considered an excellent opportunity” as the Reds weigh up a late bid for the Dutchman.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's a possibility. I would keep the situation open with Liverpool until the end because, for example, as we saw with Endo they were very fast. And with Caicedo, the deal didn't happen, but they were fast in negotiations. So, sometimes, they love to work behind the scenes and then put in proposals and try to close the deal in a couple of hours. This is what they did with Endo. I think it’s what they wanted to do with Caicedo. So, I would keep that situation open.

“I'm told that Liverpool are still enquiring about the situation of Gravenberch because he's a player they’ve always appreciated. They still want to add something in the midfield if they find the right opportunity, and Gravenberch is considered an excellent opportunity.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have a stressful few days ahead of them as they aim to bolster their midfield and keep hold of their top talent. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp would face a ‘nightmare’ situation if Liverpool sold forward Mohamed Salah before the end of the window. According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, the Egyptian forward could leave Anfield as soon as this week, with the 31-year-old being offered an ‘unbelievable’ amount of money to join a Saudi Pro League outfit.

Meanwhile, Crook has also told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp is interested in signing Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who could be available on loan. Liverpool hope their squad is settled and in place to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, in the Reds’ first fixture after the closure of the summer transfer window.