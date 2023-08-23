Liverpool have called the agents of Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms how the player would feel regarding a possible move to Anfield this summer.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his midfield, having made several additions to the department since the beginning of the transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

According to The Mirror, Liverpool and Manchester United are preparing to battle it out in the remaining days of the transfer window for the signature of Gravenberch.

The North West rivals have tabled contract offers to the 21-year-old, valued at around £22m by Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch is to hold showdown talks with the head coach of the German champions, Thomas Tuchel, having been restricted to a limited number of appearances for the Bundesliga giants last season.

The Netherlands U21 international played in just 937 minutes of action across 33 outings last term, providing two goal contributions.

The Mirror continues to say that Bayern would prefer to allow Gravenberch to leave the Allianz Arena temporarily rather than on a permanent deal.

However, the midfielder has decided to seek more guarantees over minutes on the pitch, having been an unused substitute in Bayern’s first two competitive matches this season.

He fears he will miss out on a place in the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad if he continues to sit on the bench this term, which could prompt the talent to force through a move before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gravenberch is “climbing position” on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist, claiming he could leave Bayern before 1st September.

And Romano says that Gravenberch would be open to a Premier League move, having been positive about a switch to England when it was first mooted in January.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

When asked if Gravenberch was a name to look out for in the transfer window’s final days, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think yes, it's not easy. It's not an easy situation because it depends on Bayern.

“The player would be open to a Premier League move, but he was already open in January. So, it's a similar situation to the January transfer window.

“Both Liverpool and Manchester United called the player’s agents last week to ask for information regarding how the feeling was on the player’s side and if there is a chance to make it happen. The feedback is always the same. Gravenberch would be open to that possibility.”

What next for Liverpool this summer?

Gravenberch is one of several names linked with a move to Liverpool before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds’ interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be “one to keep an eye on.”

The Merseyside outfit were interested in the 27-year-old before his move from Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium last summer, though is thought to want to fight for his place under Pep Guardiola.

Jacobs also tells GMS that Liverpool are reluctant to sell Mohamed Salah this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Reds were caught off-guard by the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson but are intent on keeping Salah beyond this summer.