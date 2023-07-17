Liverpool are interested in a move for another midfield target after securing the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield, Sport BILD journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to complete a rebuild of his options in the middle of the park in his Reds squad.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

According to Sky Sports News reporter Melissa Reddy, Liverpool are considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch as a long-term replacement for Fabinho, who could be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Gravenberch has expressed his desire to play more at Bayern Munich following his £20m arrival from Ajax last term, hinting that a departure could be on the cards if he is not allowed to do so.

"I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern,” he told the Dutch media outlet.

“Otherwise, at a club where I’ll 100 per cent play. That’s my preference. I don’t want another year like the one I’ve just had. I really learned a lot from it. But I just want to play football.”

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via the Liverpool Echo) has indicated that Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel has emphasised that the Netherlands U21 international is still a “challenger” at the Allianz Arena.

“Ryan is in the challenger role. He has to get the best out of this role,” said the German head coach.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones last month told GIVEMESPORT that the door could still be open for Gravenberch, once dubbed “dominant” by his former youth coach Brian Tevreden, to sign for Liverpool this summer.

And German journalist Falk has indicated that Liverpool have previously held talks with Bayern over signing Gravenberch and that their firm stance on the situation could soon soften.

What has Falk said about Liverpool and Gravenberch?

Speaking about Liverpool’s pursuit of Gravenberch, Falk told GIVEMESPORT: “They are interested. There were talks in the past. But they got feedback that Bayern Munich currently don’t want to sell.

“But this could change because, last Saturday, training started at Bayern Munich and there will be competition. Leon Goretzka, the German international, is playing in the same position. So, Thomas Tuchel can decide who will be his first choice.

“After that, Bayern will have to sell players because if they want Harry Kane, he’ll be expensive. So, this could be a topic in the next few weeks.

“Currently, Bayern Munich will see everybody in training, including Goretzka and Gravenberch. Marcel Sabitzer was also at the medical test.

“They must sell if they want to get money from a club. In this case, it can be interesting.

“Gravenberch’s management has already held talks with AC Milan. There was also a meeting in Amsterdam about how they plan the future. So, this topic is still hot.”

What other midfielders could Liverpool sign this summer?

Despite already securing the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Szoboszlai, Klopp wants to add another midfielder to his squad this summer.

Reddy has also claimed that Liverpool have looked at Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Falk has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit’s sporting director Jorg Scmadtke wants to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone at Anfield.

And Jones has recently told GMS that the Reds’ potential signing of Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde would be “unreal” amid links to the Los Blancos star in Spain.