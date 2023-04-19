Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch may be 'not good enough' to make an impact at Anfield because he has struggled to gain many starts at Bayern Munich, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent times and Merseyside has been touted as a possible destination.

Liverpool latest transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

Recently, Sky Sports have revealed that Gravenberch is excited about the possibility of moving to Anfield following a 'strong pitch' from Liverpool to his entourage over a potential summer transfer.

Last summer, the Reds had the Netherlands international on a shortlist of midfielders, including Aurelien Tchouameni, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolo Barella and Jude Bellingham, before Gravenberch elected to move to Germany.

The report states that Bayern Munich would be 'open' to selling the £152k-a-week ace due to the impending arrival of RB Leipzig ace Konrad Laimer; however, they would be looking to recoup the £20 million they shelled out for him with a small margin of profit in addition.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be in the market to freshen up his engine room in the off-season, with The Daily Mail claiming that Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher are also on his radar alongside Gravenberch.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ryan Gravenberch?

Daily Express journalist Taylor has doubts over whether Gravenberch would be able to force his way into Liverpool's starting lineup next campaign if he is to join the club in the summer.

Taylor told GMS: "My argument would be, if he's not good enough for Bayern Munich, why should he be good enough for Liverpool at the moment? I know he's a top young player, but I'm very much of the opinion that Bayern aren't streets ahead of Liverpool at the moment. I know Liverpool have had an awful season. I still feel like, come next season, Liverpool will probably be as good as Bayern and ultimately, if Gravenberch isn't deemed capable of getting into that team at the moment, then I do question whether he can get into Liverpool's team."

What are Ryan Gravenberch's stats like this season?

In 2022/23, Gravenberch has made 27 appearances in all competitions scoring once and recording one assist before Bayern's Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Manchester City. However, only four of these outings have been starts, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored notes that the Netherlands international has managed to maintain a pass accuracy of 89.1% in the Bundesliga this term, demonstrating his composure in possession.

Gravenberch possesses a lot of talent in the midfield and would be a great asset at Anfield if he was to be given regular opportunities to flourish under Klopp.