Liverpool FC could soon emerge as favorites over rivals Manchester United to sign Ryan Gravenberch on a permanent move from Bayern Munich, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite already signing three midfielders during this summer transfer window, The Reds have had to contend with the departures of multiple long-standing members of the club, including Fabinho, James Milner and former club captain, Jordan Henderson.

As a result, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears eager to get at least another deal over the line ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline in order to bolster his squad.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

According to Italian journalist Romano, both Liverpool and Manchester United have both been in direct contact with Ryan Gravenberch’s agents as they each potentially may attempt to make a move in the final days of the transfer window.

The ever-so-reliable journalist suggested in a video posted on YouTube that despite Bayern Munich insisting that he is not for sale, both Premier League giants have kept in contact with the player's side.

Furthermore, Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the 21-year-old is unhappy with his lack of playing time as a result of being the fourth-choice in central midfield under Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, and that he is willing to move elsewhere in order to play more regularly.

The former Ajax academy product has spent only one season with the German giants, registering only two goal involvements (1G/1A) in 34 appearances for the side, per Transfermarkt.

As reported by The Mirror, it is believed that Munich have placed an asking price of £22 million on the midfielder despite having four years remaining on his contract and Transfermarkt valuing him slightly higher at £26m.

Per Kerry Hau of Sport 1 in Germany, Gravenberch also has to consider whether a move to the Premier League would boost his chances of securing a spot on the Dutch National team for the 2024 Euros after he failed to make the 2022 World Cup squad despite being fully fit.

Although Liverpool are deemed to be in a strong position to land the star, Manchester United could make The Reds' pursuit difficult, with United boss Erik ten Hag having previously already worked with Gravenberch while manager of Ajax and the Dutchman thought to be keen on reuniting with the player who he gifted a first senior start in professional football.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All transfer fees courtesy of Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gravenberch?

Although Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Gravenberch, Romano understands that should Bayern be looking at a permanent transfer, Liverpool would likely be the favorites to land the Dutch national.

When asked about Gravenberch’s potential move to the Premier League, the highly-acclaimed Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: “Both clubs called the agents of the player, it was already 10 days ago. They asked them to be informed until the end of the window if something changes with Bayern, and so I think Liverpool could be there.

“But also Manchester United because [Ryan] Gravenberch has always had a very good relationship with ten Hag.”

“I think it also depends on the formula of the deal. So even if Bayern will approve the transfer for Gravenberch, it is important to understand if they want a loan deal or a permanent transfer, and in the second case, Liverpool will be the favourites.”

What’s next for Liverpool?

With Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline fast approaching, Liverpool are thought to be exploring alternative midfield options should they be unable to acquire Gravenberch, and according to The Athletic, The Reds have identified World Cup winner, Exequiel Palacios as another midfield target.

The report suggests the 24-year-old, who has made 89 appearances for Bayer 04 Leverkusen registering 13 goal involvements (8G/5A) in that time, is a defensive ‘genius’, showing great awareness for ball recovery and interceptions and ranking in the top 5% of midfielders in the Bundesliga for tackles plus interceptions per 90 minutes with five.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to fill the void left following both Fabinho and Henderson’s departures to the Saudi Arabian league, while also losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Beskitas, Naby Keita to Werder Bremen and James Milner to Brighton, respectively.

With two years left on his current contract, Transfermarkt currently values Palacios at £19 million. But Leverkusen managing director for sport Simon Rolfes is adamant that the Argentine is not for sale, so Liverpool may face an uphill battle should they decide to approach the German outfit over a potential transfer to Merseyside.