Liverpool may be able to tempt Sadio Mane back to Anfield if they attempted to re-sign him this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Reds forward left Jurgen Klopp’s side for Bayern Munich in a deal worth £35m last summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Sadio Mane

Mane’s future at Bayern Munich looks uncertain after a dressing room bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane following the side’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City dominated the headlines.

According to BILD, the 31-year-old has received a club-record €350,000 (around £309,000) fine for his actions.

However, despite rumours suggesting otherwise, the same publication reports that a return to Liverpool isn’t on the cards this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that losing Mane has cost Klopp this term, with the Reds looking likely to miss out on a spot in the top four and next season’s Champions League.

But Taylor believes that if Liverpool were interested in re-signing Mane, he could jump at the chance to make a return to Anfield.

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Mane?

When asked if Mane would be happy to return to Liverpool should his time at Bayern reach its conclusion, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Of course he would. If he's going to be forced out of Bayern, why not? He had such an impressive story at Liverpool and had a great time.

“Again, it does point back to that famous Klopp saying about Coutinho when he was going to leave, and he said ‘If you stay here, they'll build a statue in your honour, and if you leave, you'll just be another player at Barcelona or Bayern Munich.’ It's the same with Mane.

“He was integral to Klopp’s Liverpool, but now he is just another player at Bayern.”

How did Mane perform during his time at Liverpool?

Mane proved to be an excellent piece of business following his arrival at Anfield from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

He won a Premier League and Champions League title on top of several domestic and European titles in his six years on Merseyside.

The 94-cap Senegal international hit the back of the net 120 times, providing 48 assists for his teammates in 269 appearances for the Reds, indicating that he was generally a reliable source of goals for Klopp’s outfit.

And with tensions at Bayern rising, Mane may seriously have to consider moving on from the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season as he looks to make a fresh start elsewhere following his recent controversies.