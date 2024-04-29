Highlights Arne Slot hasn't requested to bring any Feyenoord players to Liverpool.

Liverpool will already have their summer transfer targets 'locked in' ahead of Slot's appointment.

Liverpool's summer plans hinge on which players stay or leave, with question marks over the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has not requested to bring any of his current Feyenoord players with him to Anfield, according to journalist Ben Jacobs when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Last week, Slot emerged as the clear favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the Reds after three seasons at the Dutch club with a deal now agreed.

Sometimes when managers switch to new clubs, they often bring former players who have thrived under their management with them, but that might not be the case for Slot.

Slot Will not Have Requested Liverpool Sign Feyenoord Players

The Reds' recruitment model works in a different way

According to Jacobs, Slot’s interview at Liverpool will have been more about his suitability and philosophy, rather than him making requests about certain individuals.

“Yeah, I don't think it quite works like that because the manager, especially at a club like Liverpool, doesn't have autonomy, and certainly wouldn't be using a job interview to speak as playing staff that he may bring.” “Liverpool's recruitment model works in a collaborative way. And the manager has to buy into that and never has autonomy. So this won't be a case of Slot interviewing and speaking of players he will request from Feyenoord."

With the Reds’ chances of winning this season’s Premier League slipping away after a poor run of form, Slot may be granted a fair budget to try and guide the Reds to league and European success in his first season, should he be appointed.

Several Liverpool Players Could Leave This Summer

Thiago Alcantara is one star set to exit Anfield

Before Slot can think about potential signings, the club must assess which players are set to depart the club in the coming months. Furthermore, the Reds likely have several targets already noted down which they’ll want to pursue at the end of the season.

Jacobs added:

"Liverpool will already have their summer plans largely locked in. There are more question marks with Liverpool about who's staying than necessarily who they're signing,” “And then depending on the answer to those questions, they will start to understand who else they may need and how much budget they might have.”

Joel Matip and Thiago are both set to depart the Reds this summer after torrid seasons with injury problems and with their contracts expiring.

Likewise, there has been speculation about Luis Diaz and Salah’s futures at the club, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has just one year remaining on his current deal and Virgil van Dijk is also in a similar situation.

Slot Confident Liverpool Move Will go Through

The Dutchman has spent three years at Feyenoord

While nothing has been confirmed by either Liverpool or Feyenoord yet, Slot revealed last week that he is ‘confident’ that a switch to Merseyside will come to fruition.

Prior to Feyenoord’s win against Go Ahead Eagles, speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Slot said:

"The clubs are negotiating. I am awaiting the outcome. It's no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen."

Following a successful spell at the Dutch side, Slot had guided his team to Eredivisie glory as well as a European cup final and at 45-years-old, is eager to make the next steps in his managerial career.