Liverpool must now face the reality of life without Mohamed Salah. Whether the 'Egyptian King' renews his current contract at Anfield or not, a succession plan will need to be in place for when he finally does depart Merseyside.

Finding a right-winger who can fit the style of play Arne Slot has implemented at the club - who can also provide the staggering goal and assist numbers of Salah - won't be an easy job in the slightest. Karim Adeyemi has been identified as a potential option to be the heir to the throne on the right flank, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The German attacker is an interesting prospect as he is capable of playing in Salah's favoured right-wing position, but can also play from the left or through the centre. These are the type of forwards Liverpool have brought in numerous times over recent years - such as Sadio Mane, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Adeyemi's Speed Compared to Usain Bolt's

He even clocked a faster time over 30 metres

It almost sounds ridiculous to mention a football player in the same sentence as an eight-time Olympic goal medal sprinter, but the freakish speed displayed by Adeyemi puts him in contention. According to Sky Sports, the Borussia Dortmund forward has clocked a top speed of 3.60 seconds over 30 metres. This is faster than Bolt's split-time (3.78 seconds) during his world-record sprint.

When asked about whether he thinks he is faster than the Jamaican athlete, Adeyemi gave an extremely confident response. The 22-year-old replied:

"Yes, I think so. I am very confident with that."

He was then posed the question of whether he believes there's anyone around who could claim to be quicker. He simply stated: "Close, maybe. But not faster."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Karim Adeyemi clocked the second-fastest speed in the 2023/24 Champions League season (36.3 km/h), with only PSG's Nuno Mendes (37.2km/h) registering a quicker top speed.

Adeyemi highlighted this scintillating pace against Premier League giants Chelsea in the Champions League in 2023 when he ran from inside his own half - leaving defenders in his wake - to score in front of a mesmerised Signal Iduna Park crowd.

Adeyemi Descrbies His Own Game

He's comparable to Salah in several ways

His previously mentioned versatility is a huge bonus for his current club and any prospective buyers, but the German international confirmed his current preference is to play out wide. He said: "I think I can play in almost any position in the offensive line. But right now I am thinking as a winger."

The more Adeyemi discussed his approach to the game, the more similarities can be drawn between the former RB Salzburg youngster and Salah. The forward added: "I think to get on the nerves of the defenders all the time with one-against-one or runs behind the defenders. Being there where the defender cannot see me. Getting assists, getting goals. This, I think, is my game."

Karim Adeyemi Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists RB Salzburg 94 33 24 Borussia Dortmund 74 19 13 FC Liefering 35 15 12 Germany 4 1 1

Being a left-footed player, capable of cutting in on his right foot or using his blistering pace to traumatise full-backs down the line, Adeyemi has the perfect skillset for the potential vacancy on paper. His injury record has been brought up as a potential area of concern, with Salah - the man he would be replacing - hardly ever missing a game.

Salah's Anfield Reign Nearing an End

He's not the only key player nearing the exit door

Salah has been the talisman on Merseyside ever since his arrival from Roma in 2017. His goalscoring prowess and overall contributions to Champions League and Premier League success under Jurgen Klopp will live on in the memory of fans and in the history books. However, his time is running out as the Egypt international approaches the twilight years of his footballing journey.

He is one of three world-class players at Anfield whose current contract is set to run out in the summer of 2025. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other two key men in the final 12 months of their deals, with it looking less likely that all three will be retained beyond the 2024/25 season.

To lose one of the biggest stars at the club after just one season in charge would be a disaster for Slot, never mind more than that. Regardless of how much longer Salah takes to the field in the iconic red shirt, plans should already be put in place for who will be the next right-winger at Liverpool. Adeyemi - who earns a modest £97,000-per-week at Borussia Dortmund - could be very high up on the list of successors.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-10-24.