Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the prospect of Al-Ittihad securing his signature, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Egyptian could be tempted by the significant financial benefit of moving to the Middle East.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

Salah, who is earning £350k-a-week at Anfield, is undoubtedly Liverpool’s most indispensable player at the club. Losing him at this stage of the transfer window would be catastrophic for the Reds, but he’s now received an offer which could turn his head. It’s understood that Al-Ittihad are willing to offer Salah £65m a year base salary, before bonuses, with Ben Jacobs claiming that it could surpass or at least be close to the money Cristiano Ronaldo is receiving.

Despite the interest in Salah, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has come out and insisted that the former Chelsea winger is not for sale. He said: "There is nothing to talk about, he is a Liverpool player. He is essential and will be. There is nothing there. My life philosophy [is] I think about a problem when I have it."

It’s hardly a surprise that the Merseyside club don’t want to allow Salah to depart, and journalist Jones has now given his verdict on the chances of a move to Saudi this summer.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Salah?

Jones has suggested that he’s not overly convinced that Liverpool wouldn’t accept an offer for Salah this summer. The journalist adds that although it might take a lot of money to prise him away from Anfield, Saudi Arabian clubs have the power to sign anyone they want. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "In the past few days we have seen a major warning sign of what could yet come from the Saudi Pro League. They have the potential to absolutely devastate teams in this transfer window. Their transfer window is open for 19 days beyond the one in England and that opens the door for them to act like vultures. They’ve already been picking up players left, right and centre but this will be a whole new level of talent hunting because the clubs will be more vulnerable.

“Big players could be taken away and the teams will be left with no scope to replace them. Look at the examples recently of players that have been linked with the SPL: Raphael Varane, Gabriel, Salah. These are very important players and the prospect of them leaving after the English deadline is a pretty mad prospect. I can’t imagine these deadlines can be so far apart ever again, it seems like a huge oversight and it is something that the big European clubs are not happy about at all.

“The Saudis are having a lot of fun this summer. They have totally upset the football order - they have acted as disruptors of the highest order. And the fact they are not finished yet is crazy. Salah is definitely the most high profile case in terms of active pursuits right now. In many ways he is the absolute dream signing for them.

“Liverpool are issuing a hands off warning and are adamant there is no amount of money that can take him away. I have to admit I’m not totally convinced that is true. I think the Saudis are capable of signing literally anyone they want. They’ve already got Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema. They definitely do not see Salah as being out of reach."

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Liverpool?

Of course, any situation could be impacted by a surprise departure from Salah, but at the moment, Liverpool are focusing on midfielders, it seems. Journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has confirmed that Liverpool have shown an interest in both Kalvin Phillips and Ryan Gravenberch, as they look to add an additional body in the middle of the park. After losing five midfielders during the summer transfer window, it’s no surprise to see Klopp and his recruitment team pushing for more additions.