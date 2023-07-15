Liverpool are holding off on a move for Romeo Lavia until they are given clarity on a specific situation, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVMESPORT.

Lavia is attracting the attention of various Premier League sides and Jacobs expects the teenager to be on the move this summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

It's been a busy start to the transfer window for Jurgen Klopp and Co.

Having endured a torrid 2022/23 campaign, which saw Liverpool miss out on Champions League football for the first time since 2016, the Reds have bounced back strong, splashing close to £100 million on fresh talent.

It started with the £35 million purchase of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, before a further £60 million was spent on Dominik Szoboszlai.

Keen to refresh his midfield, Klopp will be pleased by the two acquisitions, yet it appears the German coach is still wanting to add more firepower in the central areas.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim the 2019/20 Premier League champions are readying a bid for Southampton starlet Lavia, ahead of a proposed summer move to Anfield.

The same outlet are reporting that an offer of £40 million could be lodged for Lavia - who has been described as a 'beast' in midfield - as the Reds look to wrap up a deal for the talented teen.

However, any advancements on the Belgian international could be put on hold until the futures of two current Liverpool players are made clear later in the window.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lavia to Liverpool?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia, journalist Jacobs admitted the Merseyside outfit were monitoring his situation, but claimed they may have to let players leave before they can sanction a move.

Name-dropping Fabinho and Jordan Henderson specifically, the reliable reporter said: "If Liverpool free up their midfield and can bring in a sort of number six and a destroyer like Lavia, they could very well move.

"He is high on their list of possible targets. And while they haven't placed an offer to date, like I say, if Henderson and, or, Fabinho goes then things may change.”

What's next for Liverpool?

It was reported on Wednesday that Henderson was leaning towards ditching Liverpool in pursuit of a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, as a reunion with former teammate Steven Gerrard edges closer.

According to The Athletic, the Sunderland-born star would see his salary quadrupled, if he signed on the dotted line for Saudi club Al Ettifaq.

Similarly, it's also suggested by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Fabinho is on the Saudi radar, with Al Ittihad courting the Brazilian midfielder.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo is in charge of Al Ittihad, and it's claimed the Portuguese coach is pushing hard to acquire Fabinho's services.

Should the duo, who were both part of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League in 2019, leave Anfield, expect Klopp and Co. to move quickly on a deal that would see Lavia join the club this summer.