Liverpool could be helped back on track by sporting director Jörg Schmadtke, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Schmadtke has been linked to the Reds, with the German already boasting an intriguing link to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool latest news - Jörg Schmadtke

According to a report by The Guardian, Liverpool are in talks with Schmadtke over a move to bring him in as the club's new sporting director.

It's suggested that if he takes up the role, Schmadtke will become a key member of the recruitment staff at Anfield, tasked with identifying Liverpool's summer and January recruits.

Schmadtke has been rumoured with an Anfield switch and if appointed, will take over from incumbent sporting director Julian Ward.

After what has been a turbulent 24 months of behind-scenes upheaval at Liverpool, Ward is the latest high-profile member of the backroom staff due to leave the club.

In what has been dubbed a "brain drain", Ward will follow the likes of Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards as having ditched the Merseyside-based outfit in recent years.

And it now looks as if Liverpool are set to go down a different route entirely with Schmadtke, whose expertise largely resides in German football.

What has Dean Jones said about Schmadtke to Liverpool?

When asked about what Schmadtke could bring to the Liverpool project, journalist Jones admitted it could be a positive appointment for those involved.

On Schmadtke, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He would certainly bring an interesting voice to discussions on where things are heading and he would bring his own book of contacts. That could lead to other exciting new opportunities for Liverpool to consider. So yeah, I think a moment like this, when Liverpool are looking to play catch up a little bit and get back to where they were, something like this might be good.”

How well do Klopp and Schmadtke know each other?

As compatriots, it's unsurprising that both Klopp and Schmadtke are well acquainted, however, the origins of their friendship has left some Liverpool supporters scratching their heads.

According to German football expert Archie Rhind-Tutt, Klopp and Schmadtke became friends due to a mutual love of band Die Toten Hosen, who are popular in Germany.

Klopp will be hoping his relationship translates over to the football side of affairs, with claims that Schmadtke could be a sensible appointment for the Reds.

Niko Kovač recently labelled Schmadtke a "smart guy", indicating he could work wonders for Liverpool and Klopp.