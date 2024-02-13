Highlights Liverpool scouts are monitoring Xabi Alonso as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp and are also keeping an eye on Piero Hincapie and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool could look to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp and they recently sent scouts to watch his side against Bayern Munich. However, it wasn't just Alonso being monitored, with scouts keeping a close eye on Piero Hincapie and Florian Wirtz.

Before even considering new additions in the summer transfer window, the Merseyside club will be prioritising hiring the right manager after Jurgen Klopp decided that this would be his last season in charge. With Alonso being watched closely, the scouts at Anfield have opted to kill two birds with one stone by monitoring Hincapie and Wirtz when attending Leverkusen against Bayern Munich.

Liverpool scouting Alonso, Hincapie, and Wirtz

According to a report from HITC, Liverpool scouts were recently in attendance of Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich at BayArena, with the home side coming out on top in a 3-0 victory. Alonso, who could be in line to replace Klopp, was being monitored, but a number of players were also being focused on, including Wirtz and Hincapie.

Florian Wirtz and Piero Hincapie - 2023/2024 stats Stats Wirtz Hincapie Games 19 (2) 8 (6) Minutes 1648 743 Goals 5 1 Assists 8 1 Pass success 85.1% 93.2% Match rating 7.48 6.80 As per WhoScored - as of 13/02/2024

Wirtz, who is reportedly valued at £110m, a fee which would be a club record for Liverpool, is one of the brightest young talents in Europe at the moment, and at the age of 20, he's far from reaching his full potential. The German international has already suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his short career, so the fact that he's recovered and is still producing significantly is seriously impressive.

Hincapie, although he's not a regular under Alonso, he's still only 22 years old and is capable of playing at centre-back or left-back. He could be the natural left-sided centre-back that Liverpool are looking for. The Ecuadorian defender has even featured as a left midfielder at times during his career.

Simon Rolfes confident of keeping Alonso

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alonso is the 'outstanding candidate' to replace Klopp at the end of the season. The Spanish coach has experience playing in the Premier League and is no stranger to the Merseyside club after plying his trade at Anfield before retiring to become a manager.

However, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has now spoken out about the future of Alonso, and he's confident that the Bundesliga outfit will keep him ahead of the next campaign...

"Yes I'm sure [Alonso will stay]. One is contract constellations. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club. He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team."

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Alonso would be tempted by a move to Liverpool. The project he's building at BayArena is impressive and he remains unbeaten this season. If he manages to win the Bundesliga title while also lifting a European trophy, he could be considering sticking around and building on what he's already achieved.