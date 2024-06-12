Highlights Liverpool manager Arne Slot has scouted Bakayoko though that is alongside thousands of other players.

Liverpool are seeking a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah amid interest in Bakayoko.

The Reds must find a successor to Salah to maintain success in Premier League; Nunez and Diaz haven't done so yet, but they could elevate to new levels under new management.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be getting his first summer signings through the door in the near future as he prepares for a gruelling first season in the Premier League as Reds boss - and Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Belgian has been one of the names scouted by the Merseyside outfit, though he could be one of thousands to have come under the watchful eye.

Jurgen Klopp's legacy being left in the hands of Slot means that the pressure will be on the Dutchman from the get-go and as a result, recruitment will be key to his performances in the first season. Joel Matip and Thiago have already left the club, meaning that two positions will need to be filled in the form of a centre-back and a central midfielder, though other signings will come in to add depth to their star-studded squad. Bakayoko could be one of those; and Jacobs believes that we will have to wait and see if Liverpool's interest materialises into a bid.

Johan Bakayoko: Transfer News Latest

The winger has been linked to a plethora of clubs

Bakayoko was also wanted by Burnley and Brentford last season, with the latter having a bid turned down in August 2023. But after a fine personal campaign and what can be classed as his breakthrough season means that bigger, European-chasing sides are now in the mix for a deal that has reportedly been priced at £40million.

Liverpool are one of those teams. The Reds are thought to be looking for a long-term solution for Mohamed Salah - who remains at the club but is getting on - and having replaced Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez respectively, the Reds will be hoping that they will have more success in finding the successor for their Egyptian winger.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bakayoko registered 12 goals and 9 assists in the Eredivisie last season.

German outfits Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also said to be keen on securing his signature, but if Liverpool make a bid then the bright lights of the Premier League could be enough to convince him to make the move over the North Sea.

Jacobs: "Wait and See on Liverpool's Bakayoko Bid"

The Reds will be in the hunt for multiple wingers

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that whilst Liverpool scout thousands of players, Bakayoko could be a name that materialises in the summer - before stating that the Reds decided against a move for Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme, who appears to be on his way to West Ham United. He said:

"Bakayoko is one name that Liverpool have scouted, but it doesn't really mean a great deal because clubs scout thousands of players, so we'll wait and see whether that materialises. "Liverpool decided against Luis Guilherme even though they made a trip over to to Brazil in November, and the feeling is that West Ham are in pole position to wrap that one up."

Liverpool Will Have to Get Salah Replacement Spot On

Nunez has not completely replaced Firmino

Finding a replacement for Salah will be an almighty task; not just for Slot, but for club chiefs who cannot allow the output of the Egyptian to decrease if they want to win the top-flight once again.

Johan Bakayoko's Eredivisie statistics - PSV Eindhoven squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =2nd Goals 12 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.8 1st Match rating 7.69 3rd

Nunez and Diaz haven't quite hit the heights expected of them but with years to grow and under a new manager, an invigorated side could challenge for the title once again after fading away in the last few months.

