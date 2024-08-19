Liverpool, Manchester City, and Aston Villa scouts were spotted watching Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida in action last weekend, according to HITC.

The Premier League trio reportedly sent representatives to observe the defender in his current employers' Eredivisie clash against PEC Zwolle, an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Several stars from the Dutch giants have attracted interest from Premier League clubs in the past, including Geertruida, who was linked with a summer move to Liverpool earlier in the window.

The Rotterdam-born centre-back was tipped to follow his former boss Arne Slot to Anfield after being seen at Liverpool’s draw with West Ham United last season, ahead of the Dutch tactician’s eventual appointment.

Rumours of his potential switch to Liverpool have since quietened down, and Aston Villa have emerged as a potential destination for Geertruida, who was hailed as ‘incredibly impressive’ by Slot last season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Birmingham-based outfit have placed the 24-year-old high on their list of targets this summer as they continue talks with Feyenoord over a possible move.

Slot Could Up Ante for Geertruida

Dutchman may become Reds' first signing of summer

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window so far. The Reds remain the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer after they were snubbed by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

It remains to be seen if the Merseyside giants will up the ante in their pursuit of Geertruida, who has been linked with several clubs around England and Europe this summer after being described as 'elite'.

According to Romano, both Aston Villa and RB Leipzig are admirers of the Dutchman, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal at Feyenoord.

Geertruida made 47 appearances for the Eredivisie giants across all competitions last season, and was utilised in several positions across the backline by his former boss Slot.

Lutsharel Geertruida's Feyenoord Stats (23/24 Eredivisie) Games 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Pass success rate 91.6% Key passes per 90 1.2 Tackles per 90 1.4 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 3,041

Speaking to GMS, Romano explained that Aston Villa’s pursuit of Geertruida could depend on Diego Carlos’ future at the club, with him potentially heading to the Midlands as a replacement.

Villa are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Carlos this summer, only two years after his arrival from Sevilla, and have already rejected an initial proposal from Fulham.

Gomez Linked with Anfield Exit

Defender has gained interest ahead of transfer deadline

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in acquiring Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

Newcastle United, Fulham, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on the England international’s situation after he was absent from the Reds' squad for their opening Premier League clash against Ipswich Town.

According to Joyce, any move for Gomez would not be cheap due to his versatility and value to the squad – the 27-year-old is currently Liverpool's longest-serving player.

Last season, Gomez made 51 appearances under then-boss Jurgen Klopp across all competitions, assisting three goals in 3,133 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-08-24.