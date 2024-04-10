Highlights Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister who grew up in the Boca Juniors academy, and now they have scouted Alan Varela to repeat the process.

Varela has been likened to Javier Mascherano, who was outstanding for Liverpool before moving to Barcelona.

Varela could succeed Wataru Endo, who isn't going to be part of Liverpool's long-term future due to his age.

Liverpool have reaped the rewards of Alexis Mac Allister's summer transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion in recent weeks, with the World Cup winner being pivotal in their title charge - and they could look to repeat that with the signing of another former Boca Juniors star in Porto's Alan Varela.

The Reds boosted their midfield this summer with the incomings of Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, and whilst it took the trio a little while to get going, they have been exceptional in the centre of the park in recent months - especially the Argentine, who has stepped up to the plate with some vital goals in crunch clashes.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have been one of the country's leading sides over the past decade alongside Manchester City, and there will be a real need to continue their dominance once the German departs in the summer after a superb nine-year spell.

Liverpool Scout Alan Varela Ahead of Potential Move

Varela has impressed for Porto

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, a Liverpool scout was in attendance to watch the uncapped 22-year-old feature in the Primeira Liga. Varela came through the Boca Juniors youth system just a few months after Mac Allister departed the club, but he’s forged a superb career for himself.

Under contract until 2028, with a reported £60million release clause, Varela has been one of Porto’s shining lights ever since he joined the club last summer for a reported fee of around £9million - featuring in 36 games in all competitions, registering three goals and two assists from the defensive midfield area.

Related Liverpool Receive Triple Injury Boost Ahead of Atalanta Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic and Alisson Becker all returned to training this week.

All but an ever-present in their squad, Varela, who has been described as a 'Rolls-Royce' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has only missed one game in the league since he made his debut back in September after picking up five yellow cards in his first 11 games, though his temper has simmered since with just one caution since - and that maturity has seen Porto embark on a run which will likely see them finish third in the league.

Alan Varela: Javier Mascherano Comparisons And Liverpool Plan

Varela has been likened to a player who was superb for Liverpool

A report by GOAL states that Varela has been dubbed the "next Javier Mascherano" due to his playing style and nationality; and with Mascherano marking his status as a world-class player in his time at Anfield, that is a comparison that Liverpool fans could get on board with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Javier Mascherano played 139 games for Liverpool in three-and-a-half years at the club

Endo currently plays in the holding midfield position and has fared well after joining the club as a relative unknown from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart in the summer, but at the age of 31, he will likely need a successor in years to come - and Varela could offer that in abundance having only turned 22 in July. Endo is without doubt Liverpool's main starter in the position that screens the back four, but there is little to suggest that Ryan Gravenberch will be the successor to that role so far; and with Varela in the pipeline, it could be a masterstroke in years to come.

Furthermore, Ruben Amorim - manager of Sporting Lisbon - has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds given that Klopp is set to part ways with the club at the end of the season; and with Amorim ruling the roost over the Primeira Liga with his Sporting side top of the table, taking a player he is familiar with could go hand-in-hand with his appointment.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-24.