Liverpool predominantly see Federico Chiesa as a backup for Mohamed Salah on the right, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has suggested.

The Reds have boosted Arne Slot’s attacking options with the Italian international’s arrival last month and reportedly view him as quality cover off the bench.

Salah had a superb start to the 2024/25 campaign under Slot, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the opening three Premier League games, earning praise from fans and pundits.

The 32-year-old was shockingly snubbed for the Ballon d’Or, as he failed to make the list of 30 nominees for the men’s award, despite an impressive individual year for Liverpool.

According to Pearce, Chiesa’s arrival should not be seen as a threat to Salah’s position in the starting XI, with the Italian considered more of a bench player for Slot.

The Dutch tactician reportedly aimed to have six senior options across the frontline after a tough season for the Reds, who lost 21 different players to injuries – only Tottenham Hotspur (22) had more among Premier League clubs.

Chiesa Eyed as Salah Backup

Slot has a clear plan for the Italian ace

Pearce, speaking on the Walk On podcast, suggested that Slot sees Chiesa as another right-wing option alongside Salah in his first season at Anfield:

“Well, initially, certainly, as backup. Liverpool predominantly see him as offering high-quality cover for Salah on the right, which they haven't had. “Slot sees Harvey Elliott, who has played wide right at times, really as more of a number 10 option, if anybody wants to rest Szoboszlai. “So I think that's where we see it. But I think, as you said, the beauty of it is it's low risk, and he's not coming in with great pressure to replace some iconic name. [...] It’s a really nice position to be in. “And, you know, Slot wanted six senior options across the front line, and he's now got that.”

Chiesa, who joined Liverpool in a deal worth £12.5 million last week, signed a four-year deal and became Slot’s first signing to arrive at the club, with Giorgi Mamardashvili joining in the summer of 2025.

The 26-year-old struggled to live up to expectations at Juventus despite an impressive first season and was made surplus to requirements by manager Thiago Motta, who was happy to sanction Chiesa's departure with one year left on his contract.

The versatile winger made 131 appearances for the Old Lady across four seasons, scoring 32 goals and registering 23 assists.

Federico Chiesa Juventus Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 33 9 3 Italy Cup 4 1 0

Luis Diaz Tipped for Liverpool Success

After an impressive start to the season

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been tipped to become a ‘£120 million player’ after his impressive start to the Premier League season under Arne Slot.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, James Pearce was full of praise for the Colombian, who bagged two goals in Sunday’s victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Pearce suggested Diaz could become a superstar player if he improves his output in the final third.

Last season, under Jurgen Klopp, the 27-year-old ended his Premier League campaign on a seven-game goalless streak after netting eight goals in his first 30 appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.