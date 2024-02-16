Highlights Liverpool are not currently considering selling Mohamed Salah, but a bid over £100 million could change their stance.

Jurgen Klopp's resignation gives Liverpool an opportunity to 'blow up' the squad and rebuild with a new manager.

Kylian Mbappe would be the perfect replacement for Salah and Liverpool have already been linked with the PSG star.

Liverpool and Boston Red Sox owner John W Henry will be more than familiar with the idea of 'blowing up' a sports team. It's common terminology anda popular practice in American sports, and can be described simply as trading away expensive star players to rebuild a squad with different dynamics and an emphasis on youth. It's usually done when aging players are suspected of entering decline or have failed to achieve the level of success expected, paving the way for younger players with huge upsides who could theoretically surpass their predecessors if given some time to develop.

The idea of Liverpool signing someone who could go on to overshadow Mohamed Salah's impact on the club seems improbable. But the notion remains a curious one in the context of Jurgen Klopp announcing that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The Egyptian international's future has been the subject of much speculation for a number of years now; an uncertainty-inducing contract standoff that ended in summer 2022 was followed last year by a £150m bid from the Saudi Pro League. While Liverpool have seemingly made every effort thus far to keep Salah, the shrewdness the Merseyside club tend to employ in the transfer market suggests they will cash-in when the time is right, rather than lose a world-class element in their attack (either by decline or departure) without securing at least some of the necessary funds to acquire another one.

On the verge of entering the final year of his Liverpool contract, this summer was always going to shine a spotlight on Liverpool's plans for Salah and whether they believe his impact will maintain, stagnate or recess upon turning 32 in June. Historically, fast-paced forwards have tended to run out of steam around this point in their careers, but modern science has set new standards and Salah is still one of the best footballers in the world. Even that caveat, however, faces the added complication of Klopp's resignation, as Liverpool are confronted with a difficult question: would their next manager benefit more from having Salah at their disposal, or the financial resources and room in the squad to acquire a world-class entity of their own choosing? Should Salah be part of the evolution, or the first casualty of the revolution?

Liverpool's stance on selling Salah this summer

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones confirmed that Liverpool currently aren't considering cashing in on Salah this summer, but hinted that until a new contract is agreed, the potential remains for the Reds' star player to leave the club. He told GMS:

"Salah has an X-Factor at Liverpool that is priceless but we know he could have gone to Saudi Arabia for around £150million last year. I don't think we'll see that sort of value for him again but if a genuine offer comes in that is over the £100million mark then there is going to have to be consideration around selling him. At the moment sources say the club are not contemplating it, but let's see if a new contract is put forward any time soon to prove that. Any new manager will need to know what the situation is with him before they agree to taking the job, you would expect."

Salah's performance levels

As far as performances are concerned, there's little to suggest Salah's significantly declining as a footballer. Although he's never quite replicated the incredible form of his record-breaking debut season at Anfield, his returns for goals and assists per 90 minutes haven't deviated much throughout the five full seasons since then. 2021/22 was particularly impressive and 2022/23 was particularly underwhelming from a statistical perspective. But that can be rationalised by Liverpool having their worst season since signing the former Roma star in 2017, finishing fifth in the Premier League. The Reds addressed the multitude of reasons behind that with their summer recruitment and they have bounced back to genuine title contention once again.

Mohamed Salah's Per 90 Statistics At Liverpool Season 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 1 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.8 0.5 0.7 Assists 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.4 xG 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.7 xA 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 Shots 4.4 3.7 4.0 3.5 4.3 4.4 3.1 Shot-Creating Actions 5.0 4.4 4.3 3.9 4.6 3.8 4.6 Progressive Carries 2.9 3.6 3.3 3.3 4.1 3.3 3.6 All statistics courtesy of FBref - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Within the 2023/24 title bid, Salah has played an unsurprisingly crucial role. In fact, only his iconic first term at Liverpool trumps the current one for expected goals per 90 minutes, while his averages for progressive carries and shot-creating actions remain healthy. On the surface, then, there's little performance-wise to justify prioritising a sale over handing Salah a new contract. Although the trick is to offload players just before their decline, not when it has already become noticeable.

Coping without Salah

AFCON 2023 has been a litmus test to help Liverpool understand how they could cope without Salah in the team. Before the tournament, the statistics made grim reading. At the time of Salah's final appearance before the tournament, the forward had scored or assisted 21 of Liverpool's 43 Premier League goals - being in some way responsible for 49% of them. For comparison, Haaland has been involved in 38% of Manchester City's goals so far this season, and Bukayo Saka - Arsenal's top scorer and assistor - has been involved in just 32% of theirs. Combined, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo had managed only 16 goals and 10 assists at that point in the campaign. That's one goal involvement per 143 minutes from Salah's supporting cast, compared to one every 83 minutes from the main act (statistics courtesy of Whoscored).

But the results of Liverpool's Salah-less stint have been refreshing. Across all competitions, the eight games in his absence have produced 22 goals, including high-scoring demolitions of Bournemouth, Norwich and Chelsea. The only game in which Salah was sorely missed was in the title clash away at Arsenal. Liverpool struggled for a foothold in the game and didn't make any clear chances until after half-time. Nonetheless, Liverpool's alternative attacking options have certainly been productive in the star man's absence.

Liverpool's forwards in Salah's absence Player Darwin Nunez Diogo Jota Luis Diaz Cody Gakpo Appearances 8 8 8 8 Goals 4 5 4 1 Assists 3 2 1 1 Minutes Per G/A 89 82 121 203 Statistics courtesy of Whoscored - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Finances at Anfield

Dean Jones has suggested that a bid of around £100m will oblige Liverpool to consider selling Salah this summer, but how much do they really need that money?

Liverpool are frugal spenders - over the last five seasons their net outlay in the transfer market has been modest for a club of their size and achievements - and from a Profit and Sustainability perspective, the Merseysiders are under no pressure to sell in order to free up funds. Football Finance expert Dan Plumley explained to GIVEMESPORT that the Reds achieved a positive PSR calculation of +£11.3m between 2019-2022. As the Premier League's spending regulations work across a three-year cycle, they can spend big this summer without any real danger of breaching the £105m loss threshold.

While there is no obligation to sell Salah for PSR reasons, there is a flipside to consider: adding an extra £100m to Liverpool's already healthy PSR position would give them scope to spend huge, huge money on a potential replacement, if they feel the 31-year-old's departure is justification to break from their recent traditions in the transfer market. Very few players in world football would be out of reach and the new manager would have the financial freedom to make fundamental changes to the squad in his first summer.

"The big six have always been in a world of their own financially and Liverpool are no exception to this rule with a comfortable PSR calculation of +£11.3m for 2019-2022 and that is before any exemptions are factored in. Their wages to turnover ratio averaged at 63% for the same period, so there's plenty of scope to flex their financial muscle should they see fit. Some signings from 2023 will need to go into this mix but revenues of nearly £600m in 2022 means no issues there also. The shock departure of Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 may cause some squad movement but they are in good shape to spend, especially if they decide this summer is the time to cash in on Salah."

Potential replacements

Who theoretically comes in to replace Salah will hinge heavily on which manager succeeds Klopp. Different managers will have different playing styles and requirements - some may even see no need to replace Salah directly and instead inject world-class quality into other areas of the squad. But logic suggests Liverpool will need another elite option who can play in wide attacking areas and while there will be a priority list of potential options, it makes sense to time Salah's sale with the availability of an ideal replacement.

In that regard, Liverpool have been linked with former Manchester City title winner Leroy Sane. Experienced in the Premier League and a key player for Bayern Munich this season, he would be a well-established option. The Germany international's contract is due to expire in 2025, the same time as Salah's, so Bayern will need to consider any reasonable bids that are made this summer. But having turned 28 this year, Liverpool will only be a few years off facing the same conundrum of what to do with an aging, high-value attacking player.

West Ham's Jarred Bowen is often mentioned as a potential Liverpool addition. He certainly possesses the industry Klopp likes in his players and showed his ability to deliver on the big occasion with the winning goal in last season's Europa Conference League final, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will have the same appetite to sign him without the German at the helm - especially knowing Bowen's contract doesn't expire until 2030 after signing a new deal in October, pushing up his price-tag.

League Form 2023/24 Player Mohamed Salah Kylian Mbappe Leroy Sane Jamal Musiala Appearances 20 19 21 16 Goals 14 20 8 5 Assists 8 4 11 2 Shots Per Game 3.3 4.9 3 1.7 Key Passes Per Game 2.4 1.4 3.1 1.4 Dribbles Per Game 0.9 2.5 3.8 3.1 Statistics couresy of Whoscored - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Other names in the mix include Bayern's 20-year-old sensation Jamal Musiala, who is seen as the future of German football, and Athletic Bilbao's promising youngster Nico Williams.

Then there's Kylian Mbappe. Set to leave PSG this summer when his contract expires, Liverpool will unlikely get a better opportunity to sign the Frenchman, who will otherwise be tied into a long-term deal with a rival club, making a transfer virtually impossible until at least his late 20s, at which point spending big on him becomes harder to justify. It has been reported by Anfield Watch that due to wage demands, Liverpool will only consider a move for Mbappe if they sell Salah this summer.

The Reds will be reluctant to enter a bidding war over wages with Real Madrid, but swapping Salah for Mbappe makes a lot of sense from a purely footballing perspective. It's probably the best chance Liverpool have of signing a player who can realistically outscore Manchester City's Erling Haaland for the foreseeable future. Financially, however, Mbappe would shatter the wage structure. He's currently paid more than three times as much as Salah by PSG.

Blowing it up

Salah isn't the only player whose Liverpool future remains up in the air. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contracts also enter the final twelve months come the end of the season. While Alexander-Arnold still appears emotionally locked into his boyhood club, captain Van Dijk created some doubt over his own future with a non-committal remark immediately after Klopp's departure was announced, although he later insisted it had been taken out of context.

Those contract issues present another blow-up dilemma for Liverpool to navigate. Does Salah, van Dijk or Alexander-Arnold leaving make it more important to keep the other two (or at least one), or does it make the opportunity to completely re-build the squad under a new manager an even more compelling one? It would certainly be a bold move to part with the leadership spine of the team in one fell swoop - goalkeeper Alisson excepted - but there would be the financial resources and room in the squad to completely start anew.

Todd Boehly's spending spree at Chelsea has shone a light on how misguided that thought process can be; simply buying up the best young players available and putting them on long-term contracts doesn't guarantee success or even long-term progression. But one year older than Salah already, there is an argument for moving van Dijk on this summer too despite producing some of his best Liverpool form this season.

Power Struggle

Replacing legendary managers is an almost impossible task. Unai Emery and David Moyes discovered that at Arsenal and Manchester United upon trying to fill the voids left behind by Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. But both managers faced a similar problem; they inherited star players accustomed to a certain level of success and importance in the starting XI. When that wasn't instantly maintained, fingers were quickly pointed and the managers became the fall-guys. In reality, many of the star players were aging, unreliable or had developed questionable attitudes. They had become albatrosses and the new managers couldn't find a way of moving them on.

Salah, by all accounts, is a fantastic professional. But almost any new boss who arrives at Anfield will need to manage the fact Salah's reputation and importance to the team outweighs theirs. That can make it difficult to implement change and could breed cliques in the dressing room, especially if results take a dip. It wouldn't be the first time a star player and a new manager have ended up at logger-heads, and even if a power struggle doesn't materialise within the club, it still has the potential to become a debasing media narrative.

The same applies to van Dijk, the current captain who may find himself out of favour if Liverpool change their style of play. He looked past his best at times last season as a weakened midfield left him exposed, suggesting certain structural dynamics are needed in the starting XI to get the best out of the Dutchman - hardly uncommon for a centre-half on the verge of turning 33.

There could be a temptation to wipe the slate clean, allowing Liverpool's next manager to enter the club without figures who can so easily challenge their authority and make things difficult if their roles in the squad change. That said, Salah or no Salah, Van Dijk or no Van Dijk, cracks in the dressing room will inevitably emerge if results tumble - and having Salah and Van Dijk at his disposal is arguably the next Reds gaffer's best chance of avoiding a post-Klopp slump.