Liverpool could look to complete a move for Bournemouth man Antoine Semenyo in the winter window, according to Alan Nixon - with the club keen on recruiting a right-winger to bolster their squad in the coming months.

The Reds have been in superb form this season, remaining the only unbeaten team in the Champions League alongside being in the League Cup semi-finals and top of the Premier League - but with only a small number of summer signings in the window just gone, Arne Slot may have a huge pot to spend in the winter. That has seen them linked with Semenyo - with a winter move being on the cards, but it could be hard to complete.

Report: Liverpool 'Fancy' Antoine Semenyo as Price Tag Revealed

The Reds could look to add to their forward ranks

The report from Alan Nixon states that Bournemouth have one eye on losing Semenyo, and are chasing Liverpool's Ben Doak as a result - but the Reds could come back to them for Semenyo as a result.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =3rd Goals 5 =2nd Assists 2 =5th Shots Per Game 4.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 7.21 1st

Semenyo, according to Nixon, could be headed for a major move away from the south coast, and is fancied by both Liverpool and Newcastle United - however, the Cherries valued him at £50million, which makes any move in the January transfer window a long shot.

It would suit all parties for Doak and Semenyo, who has 'got everything', to move on in the summer, and the two clubs are on good terms, having dealt with each other down the years, with deals for the likes of Harry Wilson and Dominic Solanke. Furthermore, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was formerly at the Cherries, and that could be a key facet.

However, Newcastle may also have their eyes on Semenyo and could make a move for the Ghana international, whilst Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga is also in their sights, with both being described as 'future star' captures.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah in the summer if the Egyptian star doesn't renew his contract at Anfield, and though Semenyo hasn't quite shown that he can emulate Salah's talents, Semenyo has only just turned 25 and has plenty of years left in him at the top level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antoine Semenyo has two goals in 25 caps for Ghana.

With five goals to his name already in this season's Premier League campaign, Semenyo has been one of the main reasons for Bournemouth's rise to the top half and the Cherries will be keen to keep hold of their man.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-01-25.

