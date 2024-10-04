Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur all had scouts in attendance to see Ederson and Ademola Lookman star in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

The Premier League quartet were present to watch the in-form Serie A duo in Gelsenkirchen, where Atalanta secured a comfortable victory over the Ukrainian champions on Wednesday night.

While Ederson impressed, it was Lookman who caught the scouts' attention with a superb performance, assisting Berat Djimsiti’s opener before scoring Atalanta's second in the opening 45 minutes. The Nigerian popped onto everyone's radar with his hat-trick in the Europa League final last season, with his performance described as 'extraordinary'.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool were heavily linked with Ederson in the most recent summer transfer window, and the versatile central midfielder has attracted considerable interest from Premier League clubs, with Man City, Newcastle, and Tottenham now also monitoring him and Lookman.

According to Bailey, Ederson has already set his sights on a 2025 departure from Italy and has made a move to the Premier League his preference, which will be welcome news for several top-flight English clubs.

Ederson Wants Premier League Switch

In the summer transfer window

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, and Newcastle will be willing to meet Ederson’s valuation when the summer transfer window reopens. The Brazilian was valued at around £50million a few months ago.

With his contract in Italy running until 2027, Atalanta will be in a strong negotiating position next summer and could potentially demand a fee close to the club record £64million received for Rasmus Højlund in 2023.

Capable of playing in several midfield roles, Ederson is an appealing option for many Premier League sides, including Liverpool, who had a relatively quiet summer transfer window.

The Reds made just one senior signing in Federico Chiesa, while Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to arrive in June 2025, remaining at Valencia on a season-long loan after agreeing to a long-term deal with the Anfield outfit.

Ederson, who has also been described as "extraordinary" has been a key part of Atalanta’s squad since joining two years ago, making 53 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals, and registering one assist. The 25-year-old has started every game under Gian Piero Gasperini this term.

Ederson Atalanta Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Games 36 Goals 6 Assists 1 Pass completion % 83.6 Progressive passes per 90 6.71 Minutes played 2,874

Liverpool Eye Karim Adeyemi

Willing to spend £42 million on the attacker

Liverpool are eyeing Karim Adeyemi as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah and are willing to spend £42million on the Borussia Dortmund winger, according to German outlet Bild.

The Reds are reportedly strong admirers of Adeyemi, who has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2024/25 season under Nuri Sahin, scoring five goals and registering five assists in eight appearances across all competitions.

Adeyemi also stood out in Dortmund’s emphatic 7-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday, scoring a first-half hat-trick in just 31 minutes.

According to Bild, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in Bundesliga action on several occasions in the past.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-24.