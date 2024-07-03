Highlights Liverpool are targeting Lille defender Leny Yoro, competing with Real Madrid for his signature.

Yoro could become one of the most expensive teenagers in football history.

Liverpool face an uphill battle against Real Madrid for Yoro's signature.

Liverpool are in need of a defender after Joel Matip's departure from Anfield earlier this week - and one player they could go in for is Lille defender Leny Yoro, though they will be challenging Real Madrid for his services. However, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could find a way in to force a move through for the youngster despite there being vast danger that Real could still trump them to his signing.

Liverpool Remain in Leny Yoro Chase

There are plenty of centre-back targets the Reds could sign

Liverpool have been linked with Yoro throughout the summer, alongside Real Madrid - and whilst they have been linked with other centre-back stars throughout the summer including Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva and others, Yoro has been a name that has popped up prominently in popular circles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro only missed two Ligue 1 games for Lille last season as they came fourth in the league.

He is set for a huge career in football, and as such, it's no surprise that Lille have set a huge price tag on his head as they reportedly have demanded a fee of about £51million for the 18-year-old, which would make him one of the most-expensive teenagers in footballing history.

The Reds have made their initial move for the centre-back prodigy

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that the Reds are behind Madrid in the race for Yoro's signature as thing stands; but if they can make the Spanish outfit back off in the coming months, they could win the race - but that is a tough task in itself. He said:

"Liverpool are serious about Yoro. They've been in direct contact with Lille to understand the terms, and they see him, as I would say, the top target in that position and very much a generational talent. So they're certainly not going to give up on the Lille centre-back. "It may well take Lille's asking price - which is believed to be somewhere close to £50million - to really try and force the issue, and hope that Real Madrid back off. But the danger from Liverpool's point of view is that as long as Real Madrid can remain in the race, the Bernabeu - whether that be 2024 or 2025 - remains his most likely destination."

Real Madrid Have the Best Young Team in the World

Adding Yoro to their ranks would be unfair...

Liverpool transfer chiefs will know that they are fighting an uphill battle when it comes to signing Yoro from Lille. Real Madrid have signed almost every top young talent in the world over the past few seasons, and his signing would be no different.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 4th Clearances Per Game 3 2nd Goals 2 =6th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.74 10th

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Endrick and more - with the list going on and on - all feature heavily in the Los Blancos starting XI, despite the eldest one of the sextet being Mbappe at just 25 years of age.

Their front line is sorted for years to come now, and so attentions could turn to an aging defence in which only Fran Garcia is young enough to be considered a future star. Yoro would certainly add to that and having made over 50 appearances for Lille at the age of 18, he's trustred enough in one of Ligue 1's best sides which is an attractive factor for every huge club interested in him.

