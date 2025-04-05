Liverpool are 'serious contenders' in the race to sign LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David, who will be available as a free agent, according to Empire of the Kop.

The Reds have barely dipped into the money bank over the past year, opting for Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a £12.5 million deal and Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for up to £29 million. This has left the door open for Arne Slot to bolster his squad further this summer but they could pull off a major coup by luring David to Anfield.

The 25-year-old is set to leave Lille once his contract expires at the end of the season, and he's emerged as an option for the Merseyside giants. The Canadian striker is a reliable goalscorer and could share such responsibilities with the Premier League's runaway top scorer, Mohamed Salah, next season.

Liverpool In Pursuit of Jonathan David

The Reds have opened talks with the Canadian's representatives

Liverpool are getting serious about bringing David to Anfield as they have 'initiated talks' with the 61-cap Canada international's entourage. Slot is said to have identified the Brooklyn-born forward as an 'ideal addition' to his squad, boasting electric pace and instinctive movement.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on David. He's been with Lille since August 2020, managing an impressive 107 goals in 225 games and it feels like he's ready to make the step up one of Europe's elite clubs.

Liverpool's interest in David, who podcaster Tony Mariano previously hailed as 'one of the best strikers in the world', comes amid growing speculation over a potential swoop for Newcastle's Alexander Isak. Reports claim that the Reds are 'confident' of signing the Swede, who could cost around £120 million.

Jonathan David Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances: 25 Goals Scored: 14 Expected Goals (xG): 14.04 Scoring Frequency (in minutes): 142min Goals Per Game: 0.6 Assists: 3 Big Chances Created: 4 Ground Duels Won: 2.4 (46%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David is Lille's all-time top scorer in European competition (13 goals).

It's unclear whether a move for the Canadian would have implications on their potential pursuit of Isak, but it could be bad news for Darwin Nunez. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there has been 'movement' over the Uruguayan striker leaving the club this summer, and he came close to departing for the Saudi Pro League in January.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/04/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox