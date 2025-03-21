Liverpool are anticipating a busy second summer under Arne Slot and are reportedly targeting up to five signings in the next transfer window, journalist Lewis Steele has revealed.

The Reds are on course to clinch their second-ever Premier League title and hold a 12-point advantage over Arsenal in second, but are not planning to stand still in the market after two quiet windows.

Slot has made minimal changes to his Liverpool squad in his first nine months at the club, bringing in Federico Chiesa as his sole summer signing and making no additions in January.

While goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join from Valencia next summer, further outfield reinforcements are expected, with forward arrivals being ones to watch at the moment.

Liverpool Could Make Up to Five Signings

In third transfer window under Arne Slot

Steele, speaking on the Media Matters podcast, revealed that Liverpool are eyeing a ‘really big’ second summer under Slot, with four to five signings in their plans:

Liverpool are yet to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with just over three months left on their contracts, and seem unlikely to retain the latter at the moment.

The England international remains a key target for Spanish champions Real Madrid and, according to Fabrizio Romano, there is a ‘strong possibility’ a deal will be done this summer.

Liverpool are also expected to boost their attacking options, regardless of Salah’s future, with both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota potentially heading for exits.

Jota remains a player of interest to Barcelona, while Nunez was targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs in January and could attract renewed interest after the season.

Arne Slot's Liverpool Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Wins 21 Draws 7 Losses 1 Points per game 2.41

