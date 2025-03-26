Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move from Liverpool to Real Madrid has ramped up in recent days with reports that the full-back has agreed to join the Spanish giants upon the expiry of his contract. Despite losing their homegrown hero on a free transfer, the Reds could still receive a fee from the 15-time Champions League winners.

Speculation on Alexander-Arnold's future has been rife throughout the season, with other top stars at Anfield - Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah - also yet to sign new deals. The England international looks closer than ever to leaving his boyhood club to pursue a new challenge in the Spanish capital.

While there are signing-on fees involved when one player transfers to another club after seeing out their contract, Los Blancos are said to be keen on bringing Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu before his deal at Liverpool runs out on June 30.

How Much Real Madrid Could Pay Liverpool For Alexander-Arnold

The Reds could pocket 'millions'

Shortly after the news broke that Alexander-Arnold had agreed to swap Merseyside for Madrid for a respectable £240,000-per-week salary, it was noted that Carlo Ancelotti's side are keen to bring him to the club earlier than expected.

His contract will expire at Anfield at the end of June, but Real Madrid want to include the English right-back in their squad for this summer's Club World Cup, according to The Sun. The newly-formatted competition is set to begin on June 14, causing an obstacle to that plan.