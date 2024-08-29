Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus for the signature of winger Federico Chiesa as they look to prepare their squad for an all-important campaign and Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMEPSORT, has suggested that described it as an ‘incredible deal’.

Arne Slot and the new-look Anfield entourage have not been afraid to bide their time in terms of summer additions and have only signed Valencia shot stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili in a deal worth £25 million, plus £4 million in add-ons, but even then, the Georgian glovesman will move to Anfield next summer.

Liverpool Transfer Latest: Federico Chiesa

A fleet-footed winger able to play on both wings and a second striker, Genova-born Chiesa has been identified by the Merseysiders as their marquee signing of the summer after failing to get a deal over the line for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

A 51-cap, seven-goal Italy international, the left-winger was one of the most sought-after gems in European football pre-ACL injury and has notched 77 goals and an additional 53 assists in his 324-game career for Serie A duo Fiorentina and Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chiesa has missed 100 games for club and country – and 493 days in total – over the past six seasons.

Last term alone, the 26-year-old endured a largely impressive term with the Old Lady, notching 10 goals and three assists, while he also featured in all four of his nation’s Euro 2024 outings in Germany this summer.

With his Turin-based contact set to expire in the summer of 2025, it seems as if Slot and Co have been able to pounce on the Italian’s favourable situation with reports suggesting that he has travelled to Merseyside in order to complete his medical and join the Premier League behemoths.

Sheth: Liverpool Deal for Chiesa is ‘Incredible’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning, Sky Sports’ Sheth suggested that although Liverpool’s concrete interest in the Italian ‘came out of the blue', the low price of the deal is ‘incredible’ business for the Reds.

Suggesting that Chiesa would have cost around the £60-£80 million mark before his injury troubles, the journalist insisted that the move is a ‘no-brainer’ from Liverpool’s perspective. Sheth said:

“The Chiesa deal came pretty much out of the blue because we thought that Barcelona were going to fight for him. But any deal that Barcelona seem to go in for, it's always been caveated with, well, they can't actually do it, because they're still trying to register players. “So, it was always going to be a difficult one for Barcelona to do, and Liverpool have have snuck in and got what looks like an incredible deal, because it's only a £10 million initial payment, which will rise to about £12.5 million, depending on conditions. So, it seems like a real no brainer for a player not so long ago, pre-injury admittedly, you know, would have fetched around £60 to £80 million pounds.”

Reports suggested Reds were willing to sell

Earlier this week, shock reports emerged suggesting that Arsenal were firmly in the race for Liverpool and Uruguay ace Darwin Nunez’s signature, with Slot willing to sell the 25-year-old, who has scored 33 goals in his 97-game Anfield career.

Havertz vs Nunez - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Havertz Nunez Minutes 2,641 2,050 Goals 13 11 Assists 7 8 Shots per game 1.9 3 Aerials won per game 2.8 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.4 0.4 Overall rating 7.16 6.89

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, however, has since poured cold water on the rumours, suggesting that, despite centre forward being a potential area that needs reinforcement in north London, links of Nunez moving to north London are ‘wide of the mark’.

