Liverpool are expected to strike an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Reds currently sit 15 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table and are set to compete against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday for the first piece of silverware of the season.

The Magpies had a series of bids rejected for Guehi in the summer transfer window as Palace held firm on their captain, but a summer move is expected and all parties have been made aware that Guehi's preference is for a move to Anfield.

Liverpool Want Marc Guehi

Agreement expected to be found

Guehi is set to see his contract at Selhurst Park enter it's final 12 months this summer, and reports suggest that he will demand a move away from the club as he looks to progress his career.

As well as bids from Newcastle in the summer, Palace rejected a £70m bid for Guehi on deadline day in January from Tottenham, suggesting that the club will likely stick to their high valuation regardless of his contract situation.

But Liverpool are currently planning to bolster their central defensive options with Joe Gomez expected to leave and Ibrahima Konate's contract situation leaving his future up in the air. In addition to that, 'world-class' captain Virgil Van Dijk is also out of contract at the end of this season and no agreement has been found on a new deal yet, which means Guehi could come in to replace him.

Marc Guehi Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 27 Goals 3 Assists 2 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.8 Balls recovered per game 4.4 Clearances per game 4.6 Ground duels won 3.0 (65%) Aerial duels won 2.3 (59%)

While no fee is mentioned in the report, Palace owner Steve Parish previously described Guehi as a 'superstar' and said it would take 'superstar money' to convince the club to sell as a result.

But Liverpool are expected to have a busy transfer window to help Arne Slot build on a hugely successful first season at the club, and it's now expected that Guehi will be part of his squad for the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Newcastle could yet rival them for his signature, but Guehi has made it known that Anfield is his preferred destination and it now seems to be a matter of when and not if he makes the move up north.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/03/2025.