The latest player linked with a move to Anfield this summer is Georgiy Sudakov, and Liverpool have been handed a boost in their acquisition of the midfielder after it has been reported that Shakhtar Donetsk are prepared to sell the 21-year-old, according to HITC.

Sudakov has plenty of Premier League suitors, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa all reportedly interested in the player, as well as the Reds. With seven goals in 27 games this season, where he has scored in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, Liverpool could be tempted to step up their interest ahead of a busy summer on Merseyside.

It is understood that despite signing a new deal recently until summer 2028, clubs will not be put off by the £100 million-plus release clause in his contract, as it is expected that he will leave for a top-five European league at some point in the near future.

Liverpool in Hunt for Ukraine Star

Sudakov has clubs from across Europe on red alert

Not only are Liverpool, City and Arsenal interested in Sudakov, but a whole host of elite European clubs are keeping tabs on the Ukraine international, who was labelled as being "exceptionally talented" by Shakhtar coach Marino Pusic in December.

From the Premier League, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham United and Aston Villa are all keen on his signature, while the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen also have eyes on a potential move.

Shakhtar held firm in their sale of Mykhailo Mudryk last year, who left the club to join Chelsea for £89m following a bidding war between the Blues and Arsenal. The club have already rejected offers from Italian giants Juventus and current Scudetto holders Napoli. On his future, Sudakov explained:

“Sergei Palkin [Shakhtar director] informed me about offers from Juventus and Napoli. Shakhtar rejected Napoli’s 40 million euro bid.

“The club want to get as much money as possible from my sale. Palkin has said I can go to Europe in six months or a year. I trust him and the President."

Sudakov Likens His Game to Phil Foden's

The midfielder is considered the country’s hottest prospect

Yes, Sudakov is thought to be more talented than Chelsea winger Mudryk. He has taken inspiration from Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and James Maddison, as he attempts to mould his game around some of the most technically gifted players in Europe.

Liverpool were long-term admirers of Bellingham before he made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, which means the Reds are continuing their search for a number eight that can contribute goals and assists.

How Sudakov’s goal contributions compare to Bellingham, Foden and Maddison Sudakov Bellingham Foden Maddison League Games 16 23 30 21 Goals 3 16 14 4 Assists 1 4 7 7

The promising youngster has already been capped 14 times by Ukraine, playing alongside the likes of Mudryk and Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

On the international stage, he scored in a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier. He also bagged two assists in a 2-1 win over Iceland as Ukraine secured their spot at the tournament via the play-off final.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt . Correct as of 10-04-24.