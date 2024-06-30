Highlights Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Joshua Kimmich this summer

Premier League rivals Manchester City are also battling for the midfielder’s signature

The 29-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich

Liverpool have turned their attention to Bundesliga star Joshua Kimmich in the hunt for a new midfielder this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Head coach Arne Slot will lead a new era at Anfield next season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. A handful of players will begin pre-season training next week as preparations for the new season ramp up.

On the transfer front, Liverpool are yet to bolster their current squad with any fresh faces. However, links continue to emerge and the most recent involves one of Germany’s stand-out stars at this summer’s Euros.

Liverpool ‘shift focus’ to Kimmich

They will have to rival Manchester City for his signature

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool are targeting Bayern Munich’s Kimmich this summer. Tutto Juve claim the Reds have turned their attention away from Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, who they were previously linked with, and will instead battle it out with rivals Manchester City for the Bundesliga star.

Kimmich is currently away with Germany at Euro 2024 and he started their 2-0 win over Denmark in the round of 16 on Saturday. Goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala helped the home nation reach the quarter-final stage of the competition.

For Kimmich, however, his tournament has been dominated by speculation surrounding his future in Bavaria. The midfielder has been at Bayern for nine years and can be utilised both in midfield and at right back, but his time at the Allianz Arena could soon come to an end as he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Joshua Kimmich's 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich in all competitions Stat: Appearances 43 Goals 2 Assists 10 Minutes played 3,504

Sky in Germany reported last week that a separation is becoming increasingly likely with Kimmich seemingly unwilling to commit his future to the club beyond 2025. In order to avoid losing him on a free transfer, Bayern are open to offers for the player this summer, with City and Barcelona most heavily linked at this stage.

Speaking on the midfielder, experienced manager Jose Mourinho has been full of praise for the German international, labelling him a 'phenomenal' player...

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there. I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

Liverpool’s midfield ‘stance’

The Reds underwent a significant overhaul last summer

Despite links with a handful of midfielders in recent months, it has been claimed that Liverpool will only pursue a No. 6 if the right player becomes available. The Reds underwent a significant overhaul in that area of the pitch only 12 months ago, replacing the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

This is Anfield reported earlier this month that, despite a significant bid for Moises Caicedo last summer, the club are not expected to go big for a defensive midfielder in the current transfer window. The article claims Liverpool want to be certain that any potential incoming is a significant upgrade on their current options, including Endo, as opposed to just a sideways move.

With very few world-class operators in that area of the pitch and both Manchester City and Arsenal currently boasting two of the continent’s best, it’s unlikely the ideal target will become available for Liverpool in the coming months.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.