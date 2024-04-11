Highlights Luis Diaz has demanded a new contract with Liverpool by the summer, which has shocked the Merseyside club.

The Reds are said to be unhappy and shocked with Diaz's demands, considering he has three years left on his current deal.

Liverpool may demand £75m if Diaz departs in the summer transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona showing an interest.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has reportedly demanded a new contract by the summer, and HITC have suggested that this has left the Merseyside club shocked and unhappy.

Diaz made the move to Anfield back in the January transfer window of 2022 for a fee of around £37m. Since then, the Colombian international has become a regular under Jurgen Klopp and has shown that he's been able to adapt to the Premier League with ease.

The then-25-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at the club, meaning his current deal isn't due to expire until 2027.

Liverpool Shocked by Diaz Demands

The club aren't happy with the former Porto winger

According to HITC, Diaz is hoping to be offered a new contract and he wants new terms finalised by the summer. These demands have reportedly shocked Michael Edwards and the backroom team given he still has three years left on his deal, and they aren't 'overly impressed' with the current situation.

The former Porto forward has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe over the last few weeks, with The Telegraph reporting that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are keen, with the Reds likely to demand in the region of £75m to allow him to depart.

Luis Diaz vs Liverpool squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 (5) 1st Goals 8 4th Assists 1.4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.5 6th Dribbles Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 7.07 8th Correct as of 11/04/2024

There's certainly an argument to suggest that it might be a little too early for Diaz to be demanding a new deal considering he's not even halfway through the length of his original contract. With the Reds working on appointing a new manager and with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah out of contract next summer, they might feel they have more pressing concerns when it comes to offering out new deals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Virgil van Dijk has played more Premier League minutes than Luis Diaz this season.

Related Liverpool Agreeing Terms With Amorim 'Wholly Inaccurate' Liverpool are pushing to appoint Ruben Amorim as their manager, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on the situation.

Liverpool Monitoring Porto Midfielder Alan Varela

He has a £60m release clause

According to reports in Portugal, Liverpool scouts were recently in attendance to watch 22-year-old Porto midfielder Alan Varela. The young Argentinian star came through the academy at Boca Juniors just a few months after Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister departed.

Varela is under contract until 2028, but he does have a £60m release clause if the Merseyside outfit were to push ahead and try and secure his signature. The Porto star could be eyed as a long-term replacement for Wataru Endo, with the Japanese international now 31 years old.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref