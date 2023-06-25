Liverpool should be targeting a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old - who earns £15k-a-week as per Spotrac - has been an instrumental cog in Wolves' defence, featuring in all but one of their Premier League fixtures last term.

Liverpool latest news - Max Kilman

Kilman enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign at the Molineux, featuring heavily under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Englishman helped his side secure an unglamorous, yet crucial, 13th-place finish in the Premier League and could be lured away from the club in the upcoming window.

At his very best, Kilman would be an asset to almost any club in the country. A particularly impressive performance against Southampton in 2022 caught the eye of BBC pundit Micah Richards, who said: “I just liked the way he approached the game today. He’s a left-footed centre-half who plays on the right of a three. He’s played futsal before and that’s why he might be so comfortable on the ball.

“He looks really good in the Premier League. He looks assured, he’s played every minute this season. Everything about his game is mature."

What has Jones said about Max Kilman and Liverpool?

Jones explained that unlike players coming in from a European league such as Micky van de Ven, Kilman would be able to adjust to life at Liverpool with relative ease.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "Now there hasn't seemed to be anything progressing on this front. But it is something that clubs have to consider because when you bring new talent into the Premier League, particularly if it was, say Van de Ven, then you've got to expect that there will be time that those players will need to find their feet and to not make mistakes

"Whereas Max Kilman seems pretty comfortable in the league by this stage. So perhaps it should be one they're looking at. It all depends, really, I guess on his situation at Wolves and how that transpires to be now that Lopetegui is staying."

Why are Liverpool targeting a centre-back?

With Joel Matip's contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, as per Transfermarkt, the Reds will reportedly allow the 31-year-old to depart Anfield this summer if he wishes.

Therefore, reinforcements in this area will be crucial if Jurgen Klopp's side are to avoid lacking the required depth at centre-back need to compete in both the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League simultaneously.

Kilman would be an excellent signing for this reason. The 26-year-old would be a fantastic deputy to Liverpool's first-choice pairing, and as Jones alluded to, already has an abundance of Premier League experience.