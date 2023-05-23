Liverpool could have the Alexis Mac Allister deal wrapped up before the summer window even opens, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield and Jones believes it's only a matter of time before he signs on the dotted line.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

In what promises to be a busy summer of comings and goings at Anfield, the Reds are already on the verge of confirming their first deal of the summer.

According to a report from Argentina, Liverpool are edging closer to wrapping up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old has shone for the Seagulls throughout the campaign, featuring heavily in a Brighton side that will be competing in Europe next season.

It's claimed Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Mac Allister as the Reds' primary target this window, with a move set to be close to confirmation.

However, it's unlikely to be a deal Liverpool will be able to pull off on the cheap, as a hefty figure of £60 million is already being mooted by the Argentine press.

What's more, Mac Allister, who joined Brighton for a mere £6.9 million while Chris Hughton was manager, will be pocketing a reported £100,000 per week at Anfield.

What has Dean Jones said about Mac Allister to Liverpool?

Recognising a deal was close, transfer insider Jones hinted Mac Allister could be confirmed as a Liverpool player in the coming weeks.

On the midfielder, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "We've seen before that Brighton don't like people going into negotiations with them, and not having a clear understanding of how much they expect if that player is going to leave. So I think Liverpool will respect that and if that's the case, then it shouldn't be too long before Mac Allister is a Liverpool player."

Why is Klopp so keen on Mac Allister?

Set to wave goodbye to James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following Sunday's season finale, it's clear Liverpool are in need of fresh blood in their midfield.

With Mac Allister, not only do they sign a player who still has his prime years to come, but they'll also acquire the services of a Premier League-proven creative midfielder.

According to FBref, Mac Allister ranks inside the top one per cent of midfielders for shots each match, while mustering up over three shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

It's clear to see why after a period of stalemate in midfield, Klopp is so keen to sign the young Argentine, who could be a key player in Liverpool's starting-11 for the foreseeable future.