Liverpool signing three midfielders in particular would give them the 'perfect summer', Paul Machin from Redmen TV has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all leaving the club following the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will need to find central midfield reinforcements during what could be a very exciting transfer window for the club's supporters.

Liverpool transfer news

Brighton & Hove Albion's star Alexis Mac Allister was filmed clapping the Seagulls fans in tears after their 2-1 away defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, along with sharing an emotional embrace with manager Roberto De Zerbi. It does appear as though the Argentine international has played his last game for the club, with Liverpool reportedly his 'keenest suitor' according to talkSPORT - he could cost £70m as per Sky Sports.

England midfielder Mason Mount has also been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, with the Independent reporting that Chelsea have set an asking price of £55 million for the player. Mount has only one year remaining on his current deal and is apparently refusing to sign a new contract - meaning Chelsea must sell this summer or risk losing the academy graduate for nothing next year.

Elsewhere, another Liverpool target, Sporting's Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, has attracted interest from a host of clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Aston Villa. The tenacious ball-winning midfielder has a release clause of £52 million in his contract, with Le Parisien - via the Evening Standard - indicating that PSG, Chelsea and Liverpool are all ready to bid for his services.

What has Machin said about Liverpool's transfers?

Asking which midfielders he wanted at Anfield, Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "The obvious one was of course Jude Bellingham, who I think is a generational talent, but that transfer looks so dead and buried that it's almost not even worth thinking about at this point."

"Looking at the players that we have been linked with, I think if Liverpool were able to have a summer where they could bring in Manuel Ugarte from Sporting, Mason Mount from Chelsea and Alexis McAllister from Brighton, that would be a perfect summer in terms of rebuilding the midfield."

Is signing all three players realistic for Liverpool?

With all three players likely to cost in the region of £50-70 million, it does seem optimistic that Liverpool will manage to bring Mac Allister, Mount and Ugarte to the club this summer.

Not to mention the competition they will face for each and the fact they have no Champions League football to offer. Two of the three, however, would just about be achievable for the club and a massive boost heading into the new season.