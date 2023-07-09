Liverpool signing another central defender in the summer transfer window is ‘one more thing they want to do’, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Premier League club have signed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer but will now look at bolstering their defensive options for the rest of the window.

Liverpool transfer news – centre-backs

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit have been busy revitalising their midfield area this summer, though they have shown little attention to their worryingly frail defence.

Liverpool shipped 47 goals last season, which has been their worst record since the 2015/16 campaign where they conceded three more (50). Since, the club have been astute at the back while remaining prominent in attack.

But, it’s clear that to get back to the summit of the league and start challenging for European titles again, major changes are needed in defence.

In terms of options, Virgil van Dijk is Klopp’s only standout central defender with Joe Gomez struggling with consistency and Ibrahima Konate also failing to find a first-choice worthy run of form.

Joel Matip, who arrived on a free transfer in 2016, has proven to be a shrewd piece of business but is likely to depart Anfield next summer when his contract runs out.

To plan for the future, Klopp is now looking for long-term options to inject his defence with new life, but who will it be joining them this summer?

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Liverpool and the centre-back situation?

On the Reds’ centre-back situation, Romano said it is the last thing on their agenda during the summer but may have a problem finding a left-footed centre-back to suit their criteria.

He said: “Yeah, the centre-back is one more thing they want to do this summer. Of course, it’s not super easy because they’re looking for a left-footed centre-back, and it’s not easy to find left-footed centre-backs in the market. So, let’s see who’s going to be the player they find for that position.”

Which centre-back could Liverpool sign this summer?

A left-footed centre-back has become an increasingly prized asset in football’s modern era and Klopp wants one of his own.

Liverpool’s ideal option is Josko Gvardiol seeing as the club had even earmarked him as Van Dijk’s potential successor, though it seems now they have slipped out of the race.

Sky Sports have reported that Manchester City are now in pole position to sign the sought-after Croatian defender saying that Pep Guardiola’s side are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over a potential deal.

With Gvardiol seemingly in the rearview mirror, Liverpool have turned their attention to saving a bit of cash by snaring a cheaper alternative.

90min reported that Goncalo Inacio is on Klopp’s newly-written shopping list, though his current club Sporting CP have set an asking price of £38m with Chelsea also an interested party.

Brighton’s Levi Colwill is also of interest, according to David Lynch.

Speaking to The RedmenTV, the journalist said he believes that Liverpool would ‘go all out’ if a deal for the young Englishman became possible.

Signing a centre-back, preferably a left-footed one, now seems to be top of the Reds’ wish list and if they are to complete a deal sooner rather than later, they will only boost their chances of returning to domestic and European greatness.